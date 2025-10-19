Around 1,200 demonstrators participate in Idaho Falls 'No Kings' protest - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Around 1,200 people turned out for the “No Kings” protest on Broadway Avenue Saturday afternoon. Protestors held signs, chanted slogans, and cheered at honking cars driving over the Broadway bridge.

Both sides of the street were filled from about two hours, marking the second time the “No Kings” event has drawn participation from eastern Idahoans. The first time was on June 14, with a similar turnout of around 1,300.

An information table was set up to help with voter registration, provide information on early voting, circulate a reproductive rights ballot initiative, and provide information on legislative updates from 2025.

Legalize Idaho set up a booth by the Residence Inn to spread awareness about House Joint Resolution 4 (HJR 4) and the upcoming Idaho Marijuana Legalization Initiative, scheduled for 2026.

PHOTO GALLERY | Pocatello joins nationwide protests declaring ‘No Kings’ in America for a second time

“The protest is for camaraderie, for people to meet and to express their support for the United States Constitution,” spokeswoman Miranda Marquit told EastIdahoNews.com. “All people are entitled to due process, but what we have is people being taken off the streets by ICE. (We) have people being locked up without due process, including American citizens. It’s extremely frustrating to see in this country.”

Many of the signs and sentiments of the protestors expressed frustration with President Donald Trump and the policies of his administration.

Some of the signs wielded by attendees read: “Not Today, Fascists!” “People Power, Join Us”, and “Orange Lies Matter.”

Brian, a participant at the event who declined to provide his last name, mentioned his reasons for attending.

“One of the main reasons I’m here is because a guy with an (AR-15) has been coming here,” Brian said. “He’s gotten in people’s faces a few times, and they yell back and forth. I stay close (to him) and pay attention, just in case.”

Brian also mentioned his concerns with ICE raids by the Trump administration.

“As a father, I want to make sure our rights are preserved for my sons and my daughters,” Brian said. “We don’t want to slowly erode the road the Constitution. It seems like its the same group of people that says, don’t take an inch of my second amendment is the same group of people that is violating the fourth amendment across the country with ICE raids. It’s undeniable hypocrisy.”

The event was considered a success by organizers, and was largely uneventful except for a small accident in which an elderly attendee fell and hit her head. Police officers and paramedics responded, and the woman was taken to the hospital.

Similar “No Kings” protests were held in Pocatello, Rexburg, Driggs, Salmon and Arco, which were among around 2,700 protests held across the United States on Saturday.