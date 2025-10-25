BLM to sell 3 million board feet of timber near Malad City - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – The Bureau of Land Management will offer the Morgan Jones No. 2 timber sale of about 3 million board feet to be harvested from 423 acres near Malad City in Onieda County starting Nov. 3, according to a statement provided to EastIdahoNews.com.

“We are committed to managing healthy forests,” said BLM Idaho Falls District Manager Robert Taylor. “We are focused on using our forests for timber production and supporting job opportunities in our local communities.”

The BLM will accept sealed bids before 2 p.m. on Nov. 20, at the Pocatello Field Office, 4350 Cliffs Drive, Pocatello, Idaho 83204. Timber produced by this work supports Executive Order 14225, “Immediate Expansion of American Timber Production,” will provide critical supplies for construction and other industries, and support jobs in southeast Idaho economies.

BLM Idaho manages approximately 770,000 acres of forest lands and approximately 300,000 acres of woodlands. We are committed to supplying a reliable, secure, and resilient domestic supply of timber. Local communities rely on BLM forest jobs. In 2024, timber sales generate nearly $21 million for Idaho rural economies. BLM’s forestry program supports economic security, reduces risk of wildfire, conserves fish and wildlife habitat, and decreases costs of energy production.

The BLM manages about 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of subsurface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.