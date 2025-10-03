Century's Ethan Hansen adds another title to his resumé with PR at Bob Conley Invitational - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – Century’s Ethan Hansen had a solid sophomore season a year ago, placing fourth at the 5A state championships.

This year he’s taken it even further, topping the 15-minute mark in four of his six races, including wins at the Madison Dash, Tiger-Grizz Invitational and the Rexburg Classico.

Thursday he added another title, winning the prestigious Bob Conley Invitational in a personal-best time of 15:35.1, topping his previous best by nearly five seconds.

This week’s East Idaho Sports Athlete of the Week never finished below 16 minutes last year, but he did put together his best race at the state meet, clocking 16:01.1.

After winning at Tiger-Grizz this season, Hansen said the course at Freeman Park may be the most challenging all season.

Thursday’s race was at the Portneuf Wellnes Complex in Pocatello, where five boys in the Varsity A race finished under 16 minutes, including Century teammate Ammon Bitton, who was second in a PR of 15:45.2.

Century finished fourth overall behind Highland, Rigby and Star Valley, but the Diamondback boys were the top 5A finishers.