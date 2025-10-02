City of Pocatello launches new app for service requests - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the City of Pocatello.

The City of Pocatello is excited to announce the launch of its new mobile app, Pocatello – The One and Only, available now in both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The app replaces “Poky Connect” and features a new service request system powered by SeeClickFix, offering improved reliability and integration with the City’s existing systems.

“We’re proud to offer a more modern, user-friendly platform that helps residents quickly report concerns and access City services,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “This is another step toward strengthening communication and accessibility in our community.”

Residents can easily report issues like potholes, clogged storm drains, or overgrown weeds, directly from their phones. Photos and videos can be attached, and users will receive email updates or push notifications as their requests are processed.

Don’t want to create an account, that’s OK! Users can remain anonymous and still report issues. Whether you create an account or not, you can always access the program map and listing showing open requests. You can also research archived requests to see all the public requests that have been submitted. It’s possible another citizen already reported the missing street sign, and you can see the request and the response.

The app also offers convenient access to key City resources:

Apply for City job openings

Pay your utility bill

Register for Parks & Recreation programs and more!

It’s an all-in-one way to stay connected with the City right from your phone. Simply search “Pocatello – The One and Only” in your app store and download it today.

For questions about the app or service request system, please contact Information Technology at (208) 234-6220 or visit pocatello.gov.