Coroner identifies man killed in I-15 crash - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Authorities have identified the man who died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 in Bannock County last week.

The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Randell Case of Pocatello, according to Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner.

The crash occurred Friday around 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-15 near milepost 70. Idaho State Police troopers say the man was driving a 1997 Mitsubishi 3000 GT northbound when his vehicle veered off the road, struck a guardrail, went over it, and collided with a pillar of the Monte Vista overpass, according to ISP.

Case was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Idaho State Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“I want to express my condolences to Randell’s family and friends during this difficult time,” Danner said in a statement.