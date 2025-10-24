Coroner identifies two killed in crash near Fort Hall - East Idaho News

UPDATE

The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Idaho State Police, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following the two-vehicle crash that occurred on October 21, 2025, on Northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 77 near Fort Hall.

Manuel Rodriguez-Baltazar, 42, and Raul Navarrete, 44, both of Rupert, died in the crash.

Next of kin has been notified and the crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

“My condolences to Manuel and Raul’s families and friends as they grieve the loss of their loved one,” said Coroner Torey Danner.

ORIGINAL STORY

POCATELLO — Two people have died in a collision on Interstate 15 just outside of Pocatello.

Idaho State Police were on the scene of the fatal crash on Tuesday morning on I-15 at mile marker 77 north of Pocatello, before exit 80. At 1:30 p.m., the right lane remained closed to traffic.

“All we have right now are the hard facts. We don’t know who is at fault,” Sgt. Teresa McClure said.

ISP issued a news release in the afternoon stating that the crash occurred at approximately 8:05 a.m. between a Peterbilt semitruck and a Ford F450 flatbed pickup truck, both traveling northbound on the interstate.

“The Ford pickup left the road and overturned. The occupants of the pickup were not wearing seatbelts and succumbed to their injuries on scene. The driver of the semi was wearing a seatbelt and was not transported,” the release states.

According to the release, the driver of the semi truck is a 75-year-old male from McCammon, the driver of the pickup was a 42-year-old male from Rupert, and the passenger of the pickup was a 44-year-old male from Paul.

The names of the deceased won’t be released until after next of kin are properly notified.

Northbound traffic on Interstate 15 has been periodically blocked by emergency personnel. This crash is still under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

McClure wanted to remind drivers to not record video of the accident, both to keep the interstate safer and out of respect for the deceased’s families.

This is a developing story. Stay with EastIdahoNews.com as details become available.