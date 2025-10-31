Deputies arrest five out-of-staters peddling autism awareness scam in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

AMMON — Multiple men from Illinois were arrested outside of the Target parking lot entrance in Ammon after residents reported they were scammed and had their credit card information stolen.

According to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, sheriff’s deputies were originally called out to the parking lot of Hobby Lobby after reports came of multiple Black men approaching people in its parking lot.

Those reports stated the men were asking for donations from individuals using Venmo for two separate causes.

The first was for autism awareness, with a photo of a child with a caption stating that the child and his grandmother were shot on their way to school, and seeking donations to pay for funeral costs.

The second was also for another autism awareness initiative, titled the “James Hoover Funeral Fund.”

Two of the flyers the men allegedly used to scam victim in Ammon. | Courtesy Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office

The victims reported that some were missing their credit or debit cards and that multiple cash apps had made unauthorized transactions, resulting in funds being withdrawn from their accounts. Victims reported the group did not accept cash, but only electronic or card payments.

The release states that deputies had been receiving other calls about the group, which had been traveling in a van with Oregon license plates.

A deputy saw the vehicle while other deputies were responding to a report that it was at Hobby Lobby, and a traffic stop was initiated.

During the stop, the smell of marijuana was coming from within the van, and a 37-year-old man was seen eating a green leafy material.

In total, there were five men, a woman, and a baby in the van.

Screenshot of a video of the arrest being made on Oct. 30. | Courtesy

The man was identified as Mario T. Sanders and he admitted to deputies to eating a large amount of marijuana. An ambulance was requested to check on Sanders.

The other passengers were removed from the vehicle and deputies seized containers of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

The release states that multiple cell phones and other items were possibly used in the scam.

The driver of the vehicle, 32-year-old Deandre D. Houston, was found with a hydrocodone in his wallet. Deputies later learned that there was an active warrant for Houston out of Illinois for felon in possession of a firearm.

The other three men, 28-year-old Vontrel D. Rendles, 27-year-old Raymond S. Stokes, and 35-year-old Hollis P. Williams were arrested and charged with felony fraudulent use of a financial transaction card.

Houston was charged with fraudulent use of a financial transaction card, possession of a controlled substance and fugitive from justice related to his warrant from Illinois.

Sanders was charged with felony fraudulent use of a financial transaction card.

“Through investigation deputies found multiple instances of this scam in our area and other locations across Idaho. Targeted victims were found primarily to be older women who convinced by the suspects to provide emails, phone numbers, and personal identifying information, some even assisting with the electronic transaction via their cell phone to facilitate a donation,” the release states.

Those suspected to have been approached by or fell victim to a scam are asked to contact the BCSO through it’s dispatch line at (208) 529-1200 to speak with a deputy.