Falling Idaho gas prices an early Halloween treat - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE – As thousands of Idaho families prepare for Halloween, gas prices might make it a little easier to go trick-or-treating on Friday.

According to AAA, Monday’s average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.40, about five cents cheaper than a week ago and ten cents cheaper than a month ago – but still about two cents more than a year ago.

After a recent uptick, the national average currently sits at $3.05, which is about two cents more than a week ago, but eight cents less than a month ago and nine cents cheaper than a year ago.

Idaho currently ranks 7th in the country for the most expensive fuel, with today’s most expensive gas in California at $4.59 per gallon and the cheapest in Mississippi at $2.59 per gallon.

“The market is trying to predict how much crude oil will be out there this winter, but recent sanctions against Russian crude may have an effect on perceptions of oversupply,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Even so, barring extreme tensions or a major hurricane hitting near a refinery, we could see a calming trend between now and Thanksgiving.”

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude is currently trading near $62 per barrel, about $2 less than a month ago. The Energy Information Administration reports that U.S. gasoline stocks fell by two million barrels, while demand held steady. Crude oil supplies fell by one million barrels. If supplies tighten and demand holds, gas prices may hold steady or even increase this week.

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of Oct. 27:

Boise – $3.43

Coeur d’Alene – $3.40

Franklin – $3.37

Idaho Falls – $3.29

Lewiston – $3.24

Pocatello – $3.36

Rexburg – $3.28

Twin Falls – $3.40