Grace, looking to remain perfect against Idaho opponents, hosts Clearwater Valley - East Idaho News

GRACE — The Grace Grizzlies are coming off a 6-4 2024 season and an appearance in the state tournament. But under first-year head coach Travis Draper, Grace is out for even more this year.

With two weeks left in their regular season, the Grizzlies sit at 6-1. They are the owners of convincing wins over Murtaugh and Glenns Ferry, and suffered their only defeat at Adrian (OR).

The District 5 High Desert Conference will be decided in two weeks, when Grace hosts the Butte County Pirates (1-5), making this week’s matchup with Clearwater Valley the last tune-up before the all-important lone conference game.

The winless Rams (0-5, 0-4) enter the week having lost their last three games by a combined score of 212 to 6 — including a 102-0 loss at Kendrick.

Grace bounced back from their 54-24 loss in Oregon to beat Rich (UT), 37-36, last week. In in-state games, though, the Grizzlies boast a plus-182 point differential with a perfect 5-0 record.

The Grizzlies are led by a pair of seniors, quarterback-defensive back Gavin Draper and running back-linebacker Carter Kimball.

Draper is among the state’s 2A leaders, with 1,430 yards and 16 touchdowns passing.

Can he and his squad keep things rolling Friday night against the Clearwater Valley Rams?