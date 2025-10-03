Idaho man charged with murder of woman found shot at trailhead - East Idaho News

TWIN FALLS (KIVI) — A Twin Falls man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found at a South Hills trailhead in August.

Tyler Jermane Owens, 33, faces seven felonies, including first-degree murder, assault or battery, attempt to elude a police officer, and destruction of evidence in the death of 55-year-old Shannon Kampman.

According to court documents, Owens met Kampman the evening of Aug. 5 in Twin Falls and drove with her to the South Hills to have sex.

On Aug. 6, the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office was notified of the discovery of a body at the Dry Gulch Trail Head on Foothills Road south of Kimberly. Kampman was found hidden in brush, having been shot twice in the head and face with a shotgun. Investigators were able to identify the victim because her name was on her dentures.

On the evening of Aug. 6, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from Owens’ mother, a Washington resident, who told them he had showed her bloody clothing in a video call and indicated he may have been involved in a murder.

Law enforcement found Owens the evening of Aug. 6 in the parking lot of Heavenly Scent Laundromat on Pole Line Road. Owens fled in a black Lincoln Navigator, leading law enforcement in a pursuit that resulted in Owens intentionally ramming law enforcement vehicles with his Lincoln Navigator. Owens was initially charged with attempting to elude, assault, and battery on law enforcement.

A search of Owens’ car resulted in the discovery of Kampman’s purse and other effects stained with blood, as well as a dried substance that appeared to be blood in the rear seat, and shoes with red-brown stains. The vehicle’s tire tread appeared to match treads found at the Dry Gulch Trailhead where Kampman’s body was found.

Owens was arrested Aug. 6, and following further investigation, was charged with murder on Sept. 12.

Owens has a history of charges, including 2011 felony convictions for burglary and 2017 convictions for possession of methamphetamine.