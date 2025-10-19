Investigation underway after child brings loaded gun to preschool 'show and share' - East Idaho News

OMAHA (KMTV) — A child brought a loaded handgun to a northwest Omaha preschool during “show and share” prompting an investigation by the childcare center and police. No one was injured during the incident.

According to an update sent to families, the child had the handgun in their bag and carried it to the carpet area at Cadence Academy, near 176th and Maple Streets.

A statement from the center says the teacher immediately placed the weapon in a tote bag, removed the children from the area, and notified the front office, where managers alerted law enforcement.

The child will not return to school until an investigation is complete, according to the statement.

The school praised the teacher’s response to the situation.

“The teacher handled the situation calmly, ensuring all children were safe, that the firearm was secured, and law enforcement was alerted,” the statement said.

The preschool said it has reached out to families to ensure they are aware of all school rules and protocols that contribute to a safe environment.

“We are grateful that our teacher’s quick actions ensured that no one was harmed,” the preschool said in a statement. “While our response procedures worked as intended and our staff responded swiftly and appropriately to ensure everyone’s safety, we are taking several actions to increase our vigilance following this occurrence.”