Local animal shelter hosts 'Pupkin' adoption event - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Pocatello Animal Services partnered with Phil Meador Subaru for a Pick your Pupkin Adoption Event.

This is part of ‘Subaru Loves Pets’ month.

Adopters got to pick their own adoption fee, and Subaru covered the rest.

The promotion applied to all pets, including dogs, cats, bunnies and more.

People interested in adopting a dog also had a chance to spend one-on-one time with them before adopting.

Those who took home a pet also took home an adoption kit, courtesy of Phil Meador Subaru.

Sarah Moore with Pocatello Animal Services says despite the cold and rainy weather, events like this help furry friends find a warm home.

“We’re very fortunate that Subaru loves pets and wants to help homeless pets, wants to help the underdogs in shelters. So every year they put out a grant that we can use to help find animals home. So we’re very fortunate to be able to partner with Phil Meador Subaru to be able to put on this event annually.”

Brian Johnston with Phil Meador Subaru shares more on its partnership with helping animals and local animal shelters.

“Something that needs to be done, and it’s something that us as a dealership and Subaru really believes in and there is a definite need for it.”