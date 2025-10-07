Local car clubs to hold trunk-or-treat ‘Toys for Tots’ fundraiser - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – Three local car clubs are teaming up to turn a regular event into a fundraiser ahead of the holiday season.

The Pocatello Car Club, Idaho Classics and Modern Muscle and the Team Idaho Bassheads are all three holding “Carl’s Cars and Coffee Trunk or Treat” on Sunday, Oct. 19. People who attend the event, sponsored by RXR Autoworks, are encouraged to either bring a toy for the toy drive, or donate money to the fundraiser for Toys for Tots.

“All of us in the car community really like opportunities like this where we’re able to give back,” said Brad Andres, administrator of the Pocatello Car Club. “Being able to put a smile on a kid’s face is what we want to be involved with.”

Anyone who has driven on Yellowstone Avenue or Alameda Road on a Sunday morning may have noticed a large “friendly gathering of car owners,” in the parking lot behind Key Bank, Andrus said. This event, Carl’s Cars and Coffee, meets every Sunday, and its held by Carl Hocker of Idaho Classics and Modern Muscle.

While Hocker has experience running the event, Andrus of the Pocatello Car Club has experience gathering his club members for car shows and Thomas Meadows of Team Idaho Bassheads has experience running a Toys for Tots fundraiser. This year, they all decided to join forces.

A flyer for the event | Pocatello Car Club

This Trunk or Treat will start at the same time Carl’s Cars and Coffee usually begins, at 10 a.m. and will last until around noon.

“We’re just going to keep the same schedule, but at the same time, if the people are lined up and still lined up, and we still have candy, will continue until we run out,” Andres said.

While people who attend the event are encouraged to bring either a toy for the toy drive or to make a donation, it’s not required to participate.

“If you’re in a position where you are doing well enough that you want to help out those that are less fortunate, absolutely bring a toy. It’ll go to the right people,” Andres said.

Because the event is being held by these car clubs, people who attend can expect to experience not just a trunk or treat, but a car show as well.

“When the kids come out seeing those muscle cars or those old classic cars that they usually only see on TV … (they) love it,” Andres said.

And not only do the kids love it, but so do the car owners.

“Something that’s really special about it is just the people that own these cars and how much pleasure they get sharing it with kids and families. It’s just a perfect combination of people enjoying sharing and people enjoying seeing these nice cars,” Andres said.

But Andres also added that someone who wants to hand out candy still can even if they don’t have a classic car.

“You don’t have to have a really nice car to be involved. Just ride your car over there or pick up some candy, put a little decoration on and pop your trunk and hand candy out,” Andres said.