Marshall Public Library launches free robotics club for teens - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Marshall Public Library will launch a teen Robotics Club, Tech Titans, 3-5 p.m. on Oct. 11.

Touted as a dynamic program, it is made possible by a $20,000 donation from the Friends of the Marshall Public Library.

Marshall Public Library, at 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello, will offer local teens the opportunity to explore the exciting world of robotics—completely free of charge.

Participants will team up to design, build and program their own robots, taking part in friendly competitions that promote creativity, innovation and teamwork.

No registration is required, but space is limited to the first 30 students.

“This club is about more than just robots, it’s about teamwork, creativity, and building confidence,” said Library Specialist Audrey Hernandez. “I love seeing kids go from ‘I can’t do this’ to ‘How can I do this?’ That mindset shift is where the real growth happens. I’m incredibly excited to see this program take off.”

For more information, contact Marshall Public Library at 208-232-1263.