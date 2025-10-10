Qatari air force facility coming to Idaho, Hegseth announces - East Idaho News

MOUNTAIN HOME — A new Qatari air force facility will be based in Mountain Home, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Friday.

Hegseth said the Trump administration has signed a letter of agreement for the building of a Qatar Emiri air force contingent at the Mountain Home Air Force Base where pilots will train to fly F-15s.

“Fantastic news for Mountain Home Air Force Base as @SecWar just announced the Pentagon has agreed to host Qatari F-15 fighter jets and pilots here in Idaho,” Congressman Mike Simpson said on a post on X. “This development is beneficial for training, enhances our partnership with America’s allies, and strengthens national security.”

Mountain Home Air Force Base already hosts Singapore’s air force F-15SG fighter jets.

“Location will be host to a contingent of Qatari F-15s and pilots to enhance our combined training, increase lethality, interoperability,” Hegeseth said. “It’s just another example of our partnership.”

This is a developing story that may be updated.