Rigby's running game sparks a late charge as Trojans down Madison in key rivalry matchup - East Idaho News

REXBURG – This just in: Rigby’s Amani Morel can literally carry the Trojans’ offense if needed and there’s not much opposing defenses can do to stop him.

The senior running back is a force and Rigby needed all of his mojo Friday night in a 23-19 win over rival Madison in a key conference game that also had playoff implications.

With the win, Rigby clinched the 6A High Country Conference and earned the top seed in the East for the upcoming state playoffs.

Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez always says one of the goals each season is to win the big rivalry game against the Bobcats and eventually set up playoff positioning to have home games.

Rigby (6-1, 2-0) managed to do both on Friday night in front of a packed stadium at Madison.

Rigby’s Amani Morel looks for running room against the Madison defense. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com.

“Our kids battled and we took their best shot,” Gonzalez said. “That’s what it comes down to. We know that every single week we’re going to get our opponents’ best shot and we don’t expect anything else.”

Madison (4-3, 1-1) came in with the top defense in the conference, surrendering just 18 points per game and it was the Bobcats’ defense that shined in the first half, holding what can be a high-octane Trojan offense to a field goal.

The Bobcat defense forced the Trojans into turnovers on downs on three consecutive possessions in the second quarter and continued to put the pressure on Rigby quarterback Jacob Flowers.

Madison’s defense stops Rigby runner Kue Kofe. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com.

Madison took a 7-3 lead into the half after Brock Hammond sprinted for a 31-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

The momentum shifted in the third as Flowers took to the ground on a fourth-down play and spun his way through defenders for a 21-yard touchdown on the Trojans’ first drive of the second half.

They added to their lead when Morel capped a 49-yard drive with a 1-yard score. Morel carried the ball six times in the drive as Rigby established its running game.

But that was nearly not enough as Madison sophomore quarterback Micah Dougherty spearheaded a drive and then hit Brahm Thompson with a touchdown strike to put the Bobcats up 19-17 early in the fourth.

Rigby countered with what it does best and ran the ball on all eight plays of the ensuing drive, with Morel powering in from one yard out.

A key fumble on Madison’s next possession with 5:25 left handed the ball back to the Trojans, who were able to run out the clock.

“They’re really physical and we had problems tackling (Morel),” Madison coach Matt Pancheri said. “We gave up a fourth-down play for a touchdown … that took us some time to recover from.”

Madison now has three losses by a total of six points.

The Bobcats have a non-conference game next week against a good 5A Minico team, and then finish the regular season at Highland.

The Highland game will determine the second and third-place teams in the conference and will be crucial for playoff seeding.

Rigby also has an interesting non-conference game next week when the Trojans host 5A state champion Hillcrest.

Morel finished with 196 yards on 27 carries.

Hammond led Madison with 91 rushing yards.