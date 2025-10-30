RV catches fire on I-15 in Bannock County - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

DOWNEY – Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle fire that occurred at 1:49 p.m., on Oct. 29, 2025, near Downey.

A 75-year-old male from Spanish Fork, Utah was traveling northbound on I-15 at milepost 25, in a yellow and red RV. The RV caught fire, and the male pulled over to the right shoulder. The RV was destroyed by the fire.

There were no other occupants in the RV.

There were no injuries from the fire.

The roadway was blocked for approximately 4 hours while crews cleaned up the debris.

Idaho State Police were assisted by Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Downey Fire and Idaho Transportation Department.