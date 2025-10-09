Shelley police seize large amount of drugs and guns from local home - East Idaho News

SHELLEY — Officers in Shelley conducted a large-scale drug and firearm seizure Wednesday, finding over three thousand fentanyl pills and $12,000 in cash.

Michael Schlosser is charged with fentanyl trafficking, methamphetamine trafficking, heroin trafficking, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, and being a persistent violator.

Mark Butler is charged with methamphetamine trafficking, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a Facebook post by the Shelley Police Department, officers executed a search warrant Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. on a home at 307 North Park Avenue.

After entering the home, scene processing reportedly took approximately 11 hours and included the assistance of a narcotics detection K-9, due to the extensive amount of illegal items recovered.

The total amount of items seized reportedly included:

More than 3,100 fentanyl pills

Approximately 10.5 ounces of methamphetamine

Multiple containers of black and brown heroin

2 grams of cocaine

29 Xanax bars

An ounce of marijuana

Hundreds of items of drug paraphernalia

More than 30 firearms, illegally possessed by a convicted felon

$12,000 cash and other items of value were seized, all are suspected to be the profits of a large narcotic operation.

“Given the known criminal history of the primary suspect and the potential presence of firearms, local members of the STAR Team (Regional SWAT) assisted to ensure officer and public safety,” the post says. “A Bearcat armored vehicle was deployed during the initial approach. All residents at the location were safely removed and detained without incident, allowing for a secure and controlled search of the premises.”

The operation was led by the Bingham County Joint Investigations Division — a collaborative unit composed of detectives from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, the Blackfoot Police Department, and the Shelley Police Department.

“This coordinated effort reflects the growing impact and effectiveness of the Joint Investigations Division in combating serious criminal activity in Shelley,” the post says.