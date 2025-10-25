Skyline finishes the regular season with a strong win over Bonneville - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Skyline already had its playoff position set with a second-place finish in the 5A High Country Conference, but the Grizzlies were looking for a strong finish Friday night against Bonneville.

They did just that, pulling away in the third quarter and finishing strong in the closing minutes to end the regular season with a 47-21 win over the Bees.

Skyline came up with four interceptions, including one returned 45 yards for a touchdown by Taylor Taylor on Bonneville’s first possession.

Taylor would add another interception early in the second quarter that would lead to another Skyline touchdown as John Giannini connected with Dax Clinger for a seven-yard score.

That put Skyline up 18-3 at the half, but the Bees struck first in the third quarter as Jaxton Briggs orchestrated a 13-play, 71-yard drive that was capped by a two-yard TD run by Cooper Stephensen.

But that was as close as Bonneville would get.

Zyan Crockett scored his second touchdown of the game and Aaron Ojeda added a touchdown run at the end of the third for a 33-9 Skyline lead.

“Our big thing is we just want to keep better every week,” Skyline coach Scott Berger said. “Playing Bonneville, this had nothing to do with Bonneville, it had everything to do with us.”

“I think we’re peaking at the right time,” said Taylor. “We lost to Highland (last week), but we bounced back from it with a huge conference win and now we’re 0-0 going into a new season.”

Bonneville’s Taylor Taylor earned the East Idaho Sports game ball after coming up with two interceptions, including a pick-6 on Bonneville’s first possession. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com.

The Bees (3-6, 1-4) scored twice in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 33-21 as Briggs tossed a couple of touchdown passes, but Skyline (7-2, 4-1) closed it out, capitalizing on two more interceptions.

Crockett finished with three rushing touchdowns and an interception.

The playoffs start next week. Bonneville, which was ranked 13th in the MaxPreps rankings, is expected to earn an at-large berth to the postseason.