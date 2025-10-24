Soccer roundup: 5 local teams advance into winner's bracket following day 1 of state tourney - East Idaho News

TREASURE VALLEY — Five of the 14 eastern Idaho soccer teams that made the trip to the greater Boise area with dreams of state championships kept their dreams intact through one round of play.

Two district 5-6 teams entered the tournament as their brackets’ No. 1 seeds — Sugar-Salem and Hillcrest, in the girls’ 4A and 5A classes, respectively — and both advanced. Thunder Ridge carried eastern Idaho’s top boys’ seed, No. 2 in 6A, and also advanced. And Pocatello was responsible for the biggest upset of the day on the girls’ side.

But it wasn’t a perfect day for local squads.

Nine eastern Idaho teams fell and must now switch their focus to the consolation trophy.

Here is a complete rundown of round one games involving D5-6 teams.

6A

BOYS

No. 2 Thunder Ridge Titans defeat No. 7 Canyon Ridge, 2-0.

GIRLS

No. 1 Timberline defeats No. 8 Rigby Trojans, 3-0.

No. 3 Boise defeats No. 6 Highland Rams, 2-1. Senior Devree Bell scored an equalizer late in the first half, but the Rams could not match Boise’s second-half tally.

5A

BOYS

No. 1 Vallivue defeats No. 8 Pocatello Thunder, 2-0.

No. 4 Twin Falls defeats No. 5 Blackfoot Broncos, 3-2. The game went the penalty kicks tied 2-2 after 20 minutes of extra time, with the Bruins beating the Broncos 4-2 in PKs.

No. 3 Sandpoint defeats No. 6 Skyline Grizzlies, 3-2.

GIRLS

No. 1 Hillcrest Knights defeat No. 8 Sandpoint, 3-2. The Knights fell into an early 2-0 hole, but tied the game 2-2 late in the second half. Junior co-captain Quincy Daw completed the comeback, scoring the golden goal on a corner kick in extra time.

No. 6 Vallivue defeats No. 3 Skyline Grizzlies, 3-2.

No. 7 Pocatello Thunder defeat No. 2 Twin Falls, 2-0.

4A

BOYS

No. 1 CDA Charter defeats No. 8 Marsh Valley Eagles, 3-0.

No. 4 Sun Valley defeats No. 5 Teton Timberwolves, 3-2.

GIRLS

No. 1 Sugar-Salem Diggers defeat No. 8 Timberlake, 5-0.

No. 3 Marsh Valley Eagles defeat No. 6 American Falls Beavers, 6-0.