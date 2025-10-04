 Temporary public access closure at Edson Fichter Nature Area in Pocatello - East Idaho News
Submit a name to Secret Santa
OUTDOORS

Temporary public access closure at Edson Fichter Nature Area in Pocatello

  Published at
David Kennard

David Kennard, EastIdahoNews.com

Fish and Game closure
Edson Fichter Nature Area in Pocatello is expected to be closed most of Tuesday. | Courtesy Idaho Fish and Game
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

POCATELLO — Idaho Fish and Game will temporarily close all public access to the Edson Fichter Nature Area in Pocatello for necessary repairs, beginning Oct. 7.

Public access is expected to resume later that same day, according to Idaho Fish and Game officials, depending on construction progress.

Officials are asking that visitors “respect the hard-working contractors and obey the closure during this time.”

SUBMIT A CORRECTION