Temporary public access closure at Edson Fichter Nature Area in Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Idaho Fish and Game will temporarily close all public access to the Edson Fichter Nature Area in Pocatello for necessary repairs, beginning Oct. 7.
Public access is expected to resume later that same day, according to Idaho Fish and Game officials, depending on construction progress.
Officials are asking that visitors “respect the hard-working contractors and obey the closure during this time.”