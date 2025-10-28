TitleOne hosting first high school basketball tournament at the Mountain America Center - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — As part of its ongoing mission to give back to the community, TitleOne has announced a three-day high school basketball tournament to raise money for non-profits in eastern Idaho.

From Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, sixteen high school teams, split into eight boys’ and eight girls’ teams, will play 24 games at the Mountain America Center, all vying to place first in the tournament. Each team will also donate its proceeds to a non-profit of its choice.

“We wanted to partner with the Mountain America Center, obviously, it is a super special venue here in Idaho Falls, and high school kids don’t usually get the opportunity to play in a venue like that,” Ryan Taylor, Vice President at TitleOne, says. “These will be the first high school basketball games ever played in that venue. So for us, a big part of trying to make it the best tournament that we could is the venue that we chose to play in.”

The boys team’s tournament bracket | TitleOne The girl’s team’s tournament bracket | TitleOne

Taylor says the company is especially excited to host this event, which it hopes to eventually do across all its locations.

“At TitleOne, we’re big into giving back to our local communities; it’s a big emphasis of our company is charitable giving,” Taylor says. “In almost all of our markets, we put together what we call signature events, which are opportunities for us to organize an event, choose non-profits, and give back to them.”

EastIdahoNews.com is excited to be the exclusive watch location for the entire event, and will be live-streaming each game for all three days on EastIdahoSports.com and our YouTube page.

The event will also include halftime shows, giveaways, and a leadership training session for the players, hosted by Lexie and Lacie Hull. Lexie plays in the WMBA for the Indiana Fever, and her twin sister Lacie is a former basketball player for the Stanford Cardinal Women’s basketball team.

“They’re going to talk about leadership in sports, and it’s going to be a pretty cool thing,” Taylor says. “They will also be in attendance on Friday, and we’ll do some autograph time for things and things like that just to make it a good fan experience.”

The teams participating include:

Girl’s Teams

Hillcrest High School (Idaho Falls)

Sandpoint High School (North Idaho)

Kimberly High School (Central Idaho)

Twin Falls High School (Central Idaho)

Borah High School (Boise)

Mountain Home High School (Boise/Central Idaho)

Burley High School (Central Idaho)

Bishop Kelly High School (Boise)

Boy’s Teams

Sandpoint High School (North Idaho)

Coeur D’Alene High School (North Idaho)

Shelley High School (East Idaho)

Century High School (Pocatello)

Boise High School (Boise)

Star Valley High School (Wyoming)

Vallivue High School (Caldwell)

Hillcrest High School (Idaho Falls)

Click here for more information about the event, and click here to purchase tickets.