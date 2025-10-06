Woman and toddler die in crash after vehicle overturns in canal - East Idaho News

SHELLEY — A 35-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl died in a fatal crash after the vehicle they were in overturned into a canal Sunday afternoon near Shelley.

Bonneville County Coroner Shante Sanchez identified the woman as Jaime Stebelton of Rexburg.

According to a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m. after 911 calls were made to report the accident.

Initial reports detailed that there were multiple people inside an overturned vehicle, a 2011 Hyundai Sonata, in a canal and that people were attempting to get them out of it.

The release states that those helping the people inside the Sonata managed to turn it over in the canal and began extracting them from the vehicle.

The woman and toddler were reported to be unconscious and not breathing. CPR was initiated, and the two were taken to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where they died.

The Sheriff’s Office says the Sonata was traveling south on 1100 East and had stopped at a two-way stop sign. A 2022 Hyundai Palisade carrying three people began to approach the intersection, heading east, when the Sonata pulled in front and struck the Palisade.

The three individuals, including a 27-year-old male driver, were transported and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A 6-year-old boy and a 4-year-old boy were not hurt.

Due to the collision, the Palisade struck a power pole and came to a stop. The Sonata continued and overturned into the canal.

The release states that the children in the crash were wearing seatbelts, but the two adults were not.

The area near the intersection was closed for three hours during the investigation and recovery of the vehicles.

“Our hearts go out to the families affected and all that were involved,” the sheriff’s office said in the news release. ” We would like to emphasis to everyone, in an effort to save lives, please buckle up every time. We would also like to thank all of the citizens who did not hesitate to help and risk their own safety with their assistance. The accident is still pending investigation, and no further information will be released at this time,” the release states.