2 men arrested after allegedly crashing vehicle while running from deputies - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — After allegedly racing another vehicle, two men were arrested after allegedly running from deputies and crashing into a tree next to a house Monday morning. Marijuana products and guns were found inside a vehicle.

A deputy saw two vehicles racing one another on Hitt Road near 1st Street around 12:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy activated his emergency lights and tried to catch up to the vehicles.

The release says one of the vehicles turned onto Mesa Street, which leads to a dead end. The deputy later determined the vehicle lost control and crashed into a tree near a house.

Two men were detained. Authorities identified 18-year-old Augustine Perez Jr. as the driver. The passenger was 20-year-old Terrin Malik Hopwood.

A search of the vehicle found an AR-15 rifle, and a 9mm handgun was also found in the front yard. The release states, it was determined that Hopwood had thrown the pistol into the front yard of the residence.

THC vape devices were found underneath the vehicle and Hopwood had another one.

Deputies took both men to the hospital. Once cleared, they were booked in the Bonneville County Jail.

Perez was charged with felony fleeing from police and misdemeanor racing on a public highway. Hopwood was charged with a misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Perez is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Wiley Dennert for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 5. Hopwood is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial conference on Jan. 29.

Though both men have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.