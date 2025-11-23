A Secret Santa surprises burn survivor and his devoted wife after years of medical struggles - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

Brenda and Henry Cieslak have spent decades inspiring everyone around them. Parents of five children and grandparents to fifteen, the couple has weathered some of life’s hardest challenges with quiet strength.

In 1987, just after the birth of their third child, Henry was involved in a devastating Black Hawk helicopter crash during training exercises with the Utah National Guard. He suffered third-degree burns across more than half his body and was rushed to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.

For six months, he endured agonizing surgeries and treatments while Brenda traveled back and forth from Salt Lake City — caring for their children, ages 4, 3, and just 9 months, while also spending every moment she could at Henry’s side.

Henry eventually returned home, but recovery stretched on for years. A gifted pianist, he lost the ability to play the way he once had after severe burns forced several fingers to be fused and one amputated. Then in 2008, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, which has steadily progressed and now requires Brenda to provide near-constant care.

Even with these hardships, the Cieslaks have remained optimistic, humble, and deeply devoted to one another.

Their resilience hasn’t gone unnoticed — especially by a Secret Santa who wanted to make life a little easier. He asked the East Idaho News elves to pay the Cieslaks a visit. Check out the video in the player above!