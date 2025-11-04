 COURTROOM INSIDER | Amy Bradley's boyfriend breaks his silence in exclusive interview - East Idaho News

Courtroom Insider

COURTROOM INSIDER | Amy Bradley’s boyfriend breaks his silence in exclusive interview

  Published at
Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” an exclusive interview with Amy Bradley’s boyfriend.

He was dating her for months before she vanished on a cruise in 1998. Now, for the first time, he speaks publicly about their relationship, how they met, her sexuality, the Netflix documentary “Amy Bradley is Missing”, the investigation and so much more.

Brad Bradley, Amy’s brother, also speaks with Nate Eaton.

Follow the latest on the investigation here.

Watch in the video player above.

