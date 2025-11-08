Crockett, Giannini and the Grizz blow it open in the third then outlast Sandpoint - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Sandpoint Bulldogs seemed happy to stand in the middle of the proverbial ring and trade haymakers with the Skyline Grizzlies. And for 35 minutes, they seemed capable of doing so.

The No. 3 Grizz (9-2) led at halftime, but No. 11 Sandpoint (8-3) was within striking distance, down 23-14.

The first 13 minutes of the second half were Sandpoint’s undoing, however. The Bulldogs were credited with four possessions through the third quarter and the first minute of the fourth. And while they scored a touchdown on one of those possessions, the other three resulted in turnovers — all fumbles.

Skyline turned those three takeaways into 20 points as they created some cushion, and used every bit of it in a 43-35 quarterfinals victory inside Idaho State University’s ICCU Dome.

Sandpoint kept senior Zyan Crockett from erupting the way he did last week, when he torched the Bonneville Bees for four touchdowns of 50 or more yards. Still, the senior, who was one of the state’s most explosive offensive weapons all season, finished with 160 yards from scrimmage — 14 carries for 88 yards and two touchdowns, and four catches for 72 yards and another score.

It was senior Aaron Ojeda, though, who crossed the goalline first for the Grizz, answering a game-opening score from Sandpoint and junior running back Jensen Sheetz.

Crockett didn’t have to wait long, getting his own touchdown run early in the second quarter. He finished the possession with a successful two-point try to give Skyline a 15-8 advantage.

The Bulldogs answered right back with a touchdown pass from senior Braden Buckhout, who tossed three on the night.

Not to be outdone by his opposite number, Skyline junior John Giannini III completed 10 of his 15 pass attempts for 133 yards and two touchdowns, adding 81 yards and another score on seven carries.

Skyline quarterback John Giannini III examines the defense from the pocket during the first half of the Grizzlies’ quarterfinal victory over Sandpoint. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

On a Crockett touchdown run in the final minute of the first half, Skyline carried a 23-14 lead into the break.

And out of the break, Sandpoint forced a three and out. But Crockett’s high spiraling punt was muffed by the Bulldog return man and recovered by Grizz long snapper Dax Clinger.

Two plays later, Giannini hit Crockett for an 18-yard score, and the landslide was started.

Sheetz added his second of two rushing touchdowns in the third, but before the Bulldogs could stall the run, they were trailing 43-21.

The Bulldogs combined solid defensive effort with effective offense and ball control in the fourth quarter to score 14 unanswered points.

Skyline, though, recovered a pair of onside kicks, including one with 2:19 remaining, to outlast the Sandpoint and secure a spot in the 5A semifinal round.

The Grizz will face the winner of No. 2 Bishop-Kelly and No. 10 Blackfoot. Skyline would travel if the Knights win, and would host if the Broncos are victorious.