Decadently 3-ingredient rich, fudgey tiger butter - East Idaho News

This 3-ingredient easy tiger butter recipe is a decadently rich fudge snack made from a combination of peanut butter, chocolate, and white chocolate. Ingredients 3 cups white chocolate chips or 24-ounces almond bark

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips Instructions Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment or waxed paper. Set aside. In a large mixing bowl, place white chocolate chips or almond bark. Place the bowl in the microwave for about one minute. Stir well. Microwave at 30 to 45-second intervals, stirring after each, until it’s melted and smooth. Stir in peanut butter until melted and well blended. Spread out onto the waxed paper-lined baking pan. Place chocolate chips in a small bowl and microwave at 30 to 45-second intervals, stirring after each, until smooth and melted. Drop dollops of chocolate onto the white chocolate mixture in the pan. Swirl with a butter knife to create a marbled look. Place the baking sheet in the refrigerator until hardened or allow it to harden completely at room temperature. Break into pieces and store in an airtight container.

