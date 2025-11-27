Easy, old-fashioned turkey gravy recipe - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

This easy turkey gravy is an old-fashioned Southern recipe. It’s bursting with turkey flavor and includes a secret ingredient. It’s destined for your Thanksgiving table this holiday season. Ingredients 2 cups turkey or chicken broth

1 diced hard-boiled egg

1/2 cup shredded turkey breast

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 cup warm water Instructions Bring broth to a simmer over medium-high heat. Stir in turkey and egg and reduce temperature to low. In a small cup, mix together water and flour with a fork until there are no lumps. Stir this slurry into the simmering broth and cook over low heat until thickened (about 2-3 minutes). Pour it into a gravy boat and serve immediately.

