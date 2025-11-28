Fluffy, creamy no-bake pumpkin cheesecake - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

Fluffy and creamy, this light no-bake pumpkin cheesecake is the perfect easy dessert recipe to add to your Thanksgiving table this year. Ingredients 2 8oz blocks of cream cheese, softened to room temperature

1 cup canned pumpkin puree

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice

1 8oz tub of whipped topping, thawed

2 graham cracker pie crust Instructions In a large mixing bowl, beat together the cream cheese and pumpkin until blended well. You can use a hand mixer to give it more fluff or combine ingredients together using a wooden spoon. Add in sugar, vanilla, and pumpkin pie spice and mix all together. When the ingredients are all combined smoothly, add in the whipped topping and mix until your cheesecake filling is fluffy and blended. Pour the mixture into the graham cracker crust. For best results, let the cheesecake to set for 3 to 6 hours before serving in the fridge. Then serve immediately and top with whipped cream. YUM!

