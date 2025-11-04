Give me five! Idaho gas prices down a nickel - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE – It was another week of savings for Idaho drivers. According to AAA, Monday’s average price for a gallon of regular gas in the Gem State is $3.35, which is five cents less than a week ago and 14 cents less than a month ago, but six cents more than a year ago.

The national average currently sits at $3.04, which is a penny and a half less than a week ago, 12 cents less than a month ago, and seven cents less than a year ago. Idaho dropped to 8th place in the country for the most expensive fuel. Here’s how the Gem State compares with regional neighbors:

Washington – $4.29

Nevada – $3.89

Oregon – $3.88

Idaho – $3.35

Utah – $3.19

Montana – $3.02

Wyoming – $2.92

“Crude oil and gasoline supplies both took a tumble this week, so gas prices could slow their descent or even reverse course a bit,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to pocket some more savings in the run-up to the holidays.”

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude is currently trading near $61 per barrel, about the same as a week ago and a month ago, but a price of nearly $10 less than a year ago. According to the latest report by the Energy Information Administration, U.S. gasoline stocks fell by six million barrels and crude oil by nearly seven million barrels.

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of Nov. 3:

Boise – $3.39

Coeur d’Alene – $3.28

Franklin – $3.22

Idaho Falls – $3.23

Lewiston – $3.19

Pocatello – $3.29

Rexburg – $3.25

Twin Falls – $3.36