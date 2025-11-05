Hall of Fame boxing coach Nars Martinez left his imprint on startup Idaho Falls gym - East Idaho News

On July 1, Edgar Chavez and I opened the Idaho Falls Boxing Club. This was a leap of faith for two people who had never operated a gym, but we took comfort in knowing that we had one of boxing’s best minds in our corner. Narcisco “Nars” Martinez was our friend, advisor, and mentor, a former U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and USA Boxing coach who, along with his wife, Dorothy, moved to Idaho Falls to be near family.

Nars’ friends were people we had only seen on television or read about in newspapers and magazines, former world champions and Olympians, boxing luminaries such as Michael Nunn, Sindy Amador, Tony Weeks, at one time the world’s most famous boxing referee, Sugar Ray Seales, Paul Bancke, Donald Curry and others. A world title belt once held by Junior Jones sits behind a glass case at the Idaho Falls Boxing Club, across the room from boxing gloves signed by Muhammad Ali. These were gifts from Nars, but far from the most important things he gave to us.

Nars encouraged Edgar and me. He answered our questions and was generous with his time and wisdom. When Nars died last month, the boxing world lost a Hall of Fame coach who fought his way out of poverty, served his country in Vietnam, and made a name for himself in the sport he loved.

From left to right. Adrian Jurado, E.J. Chavez, Owen Taule, Nars Martinez, Corey Taule, and Edgar Chavez celebrate Owen Taule’s victory in Fort Hall. | | Courtesy Corey Taule

But what Edgar and I will remember most about Nars was his dedication to our kids; how, when lying in a hospital bed, his eyes would light up when our boxers would visit. Edgar’s sons, Remmy and E.J., my son, Owen, Mabel Ornelas, one of the nation’s most talented female boxers, and Bridger Wall, a 20-year-old in our gym, got to sit under Nars’ learning tree during the last weeks of his life.

Nars Martinez, who had more than 200 matches during his own career and became a coach known and respected throughout the boxing world, works mitts with E.J. Chavez during a workout earlier this year. | Courtesy Corey Taule

But even before we opened our gym on North Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls, Nars was with us. He would come over to Edgar’s house, where Remmy, E.J., Owen, and their friends were working out in the garage. Edgar and I would marvel as this man, known and respected throughout the boxing world, shared his wisdom with a ragtag band of kids hitting bags in a garage.

But that was Nars. He wanted no attention or publicity. No stories written about him. No pats on the back or accolades. He was all about the kids and the sport. Nars liked to say that he had all this knowledge in his head and nothing to do but share it with our kids. He loved teaching them, talking to them, and hanging out with them. They were his people. Boxing people. Nars and Dorothy would pull up chairs at the periphery of Edgar’s garage, give advice, and revel in being a part of something he was passionate about.

Nars and Dorothy would drive from Idaho Falls to Chubbuck when our kids sparred at the Idaho Youth Boxing Club. They always had a front-row seat, for which we are grateful to our friends, Richard Cervantes and Garth Lambson, coaches at Youth Boxing.

Former U.S. Navy and U.S. Army boxing coach Nars Martinez discusses strategy with Idaho Falls Boxing Club member Owen Taule prior to a match in Fort Hall this summer. | Courtesy Corey Taule

When we hosted our first joint sparring in the new gym with Youth Boxing and Fighters’ Chance from Rupert, Nars and Dorothy were there, sitting ringside, pulling kids over, offering advice, and being a massive part of the good vibes that filled the room that night.

Nars’ last in-person show came this summer in Fort Hall, where Owen defeated a very capable boxer from Canada. We love the pictures from that event, showing Nars giving Owen advice before he goes into the ring, and all of us celebrating his victory afterward. We had to wait a long time that night to leave the gym. Nars was in his element, talking shop and sharing stories with a team that had come down from Tacoma, his old stomping grounds.

Even as Nars’ health began to fail, he remained a huge part of what we were trying to accomplish at the Idaho Falls Boxing Club. He encouraged Edgar and me to focus on fundamentals, be a haven for kids who have nowhere else to go, teach respect for boxing and its traditions, and have kind and empathetic hearts.

Hall of Fame boxing coach Nars Martinez with E.J. Chavez of Idaho Falls after a successful effort. | Courtesy Corey Taule

From his hospice bed, Nars advised Owen as he competed at a national tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Nars watched videos of Owen’s matches, offered encouragement and constructive criticism, and just days before he passed away, was helping us plan for the future. There would be no Idaho Falls Boxing Club without Nars. By gifting us with his friendship, knowledge, and passion, Nars continues to influence every person who walks through our doors.

And so it is that we will work hard to grow this gym. That’s what Nars wanted. We will build a good reputation by training boxers rooted in fundamentals, treating people with respect, and doing things the right way. That’s what Nars insisted upon. And we will continue to honor his memory by reminding people through our actions that Edgar and I were fortunate enough to call Nars Martinez our friend and mentor.

Nars’ spirit is strong in our gym. It’s not just the pictures of him on our walls, the photographs of the famous people he brought to Idaho Falls, or the memorabilia he gave us to display in the gym. Nars loved boxing. He grew up in difficult circumstances, and boxing became the guiding light of his life.

Nars’ love for boxing and respect for those who participate in it is in the DNA of the Idaho Falls Boxing Club. Every workout, every practice, every kid learning to wrap their hands, is a tribute to him.

Nars touched us all, and we will never forget him.

Corey Taule is a former journalist who owns and operates the Idaho Falls Boxing Club with his partner, Edgar Chavez.