Hearty, traditional, super easy beef stew recipe (without tomatoes) - East Idaho News

Reminiscent of an Irish beef stew, this traditional beef stew recipe makes a hearty comfort food dish that’s overloaded with tender meat and vegetables … and not a tomato in sight. Ingredients 1 cup flour

1/2 cup Dales sauce

1 tablespoon thyme or Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon black pepper

32 ounces beef broth

1-2 pounds stew meat

5-6 medium potatoes, unpeeled and chopped

4 large carrots

1 1/2 cups frozen pearl onions or 1 large chopped onion Instructions Place stew meat and flour in a medium bowl. Stir to coat. Then place a tablespoon of oil in a large skillet and heat on medium heat. Add the coated meat and cook, stirring often, just until brown. Place the meat and all other ingredients in the slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 7-8 hours or high for 3-4 hours.

