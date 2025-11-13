 Highland's Bybee signs to play softball at Utah Tech - East Idaho News
Highland’s Bybee signs to play softball at Utah Tech

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Highland softball Reece Bybee signing
Highland High School senior Reece Bybee (center) signs her letter of intent to attend and play softball at Utah Tech University. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com
POCATELLO — Highland’s star shortstop Reece Bybee signed a letter of intent to attend and play softball at Utah Tech University during a ceremony Wednesday.

Bybee, a three-year starter, will enter her senior season in the spring carrying a career .438 batting average across 75 games. Her father and high school coach, Bryce Bybee, spoke to the work Reece has put in to become one of the state’s top performers — earning her a Second-Team All-State selection as a junior last season.

Reece, Bryce said during the signing ceremony, wakes up at 4:45 a.m. three days a week to get extra work in — even during the offseason.

“Reece is an incredibly driven child” in all things — from working out to school work to chores around the house, Bryce said. “We’re super-proud of her.”

Highland softball Reece Bybee signing
Reece Bybee signs her letter of intent | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Playing college softball has been a dream of Reece’s for more than 10 years. But before she gets there, she hopes to bring a banner back to Pocatello and Highland High School, and Bryce has high hopes that this year’s squad could be the one to get that done.

“I’ve told these that I actually really believe in my heart and seen it on the field that, this group of kids that we have this year is going to win state, and Reece is going to be a part of that,” he said.

The Rams went 1-2 at the state tournament last year, finishing just short of earning a trophy.

Before the 2024 season, Highland had not qualified for the state tournament since 2022, Reece’s freshman year, when they went 0-2.

The Utah Tech Trailblazers finished the 2024 season with a 19-31 record, 12-13 in conference, good enough for fifth place in the nine-team Western Athletic Conference.

