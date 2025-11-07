Hillcrest will have to get by Lakeland to continue its run for a repeat title - East Idaho News

District 6 Game of the Week

Lakeland at Hillcrest, Friday, 7 p.m.

IDAHO FALLS – Defending state champion Hillcrest looks to take another step in its playoff run as No. 9 Lakeland visits for a quarterfinal matchup.

The top-seeded Knights (9-1) come off a 40-15 win over conference foe Shelley, while Lakeland went to overtime to down its own conference foe Lewiston, 28-27, in last week’s playoff opener.

Some key storylines:

-Lakeland (9-1) has the best scoring defense in 5A, surrendering just 11.80 points per game.

Hillcrest averages nearly 41 points, so it’s easy to see where the game will be won or lost.

Can Lakeland stop the high-scoring Knights at home?

-Lakeland’s offense has been successful through the air and on the ground.

Quarterback Peyton Hillman has passed for 1,898 yards and connected on 22 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

Griffin Tamagni leads the rushing attack with 1,094 yards and 18 TDs.

Six different receivers have caught at least two touchdown passes.

-Hillcrest features the reigning state Player of the Year Tyson Sweetwood at quarterback, who’s been a dual-threat force, passing for 17 TDs with just two interceptions, while rushing for 15 scores.

Dax Sargent has rushed for 12 touchdowns, and Mason Davis has eight receiving touchdowns, so maybe the overall offensive numbers are similar.

-Speaking of defense, Lakeland had given up double-digit points in just one of its first seven games – a 28-19 win over Lake City – but gave up 31 in its lone loss to Sandpoint, 17 points in a win over Lewiston, and 27 in the playoff opener against Lewiston.

-What’s that mean for Hillcrest? Maybe not much. The Knights have played a very competitive schedule with their loss coming against 6A power Rigby. They beat 6A playoff team Madison, as well as every 5A playoff team they faced in Bonneville, Skyline, Shelley (twice), Blackfoot and Twin Falls.

-So maybe this game comes down to homefield advantage?

Hillcrest is 6-0 at home this season and 12-1 since the new stadium opened last year. That loss came last year to eventual 6A state champion Rigby.