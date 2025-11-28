Historic Downtown invites you to ‘shop, dine and play’ locally for small business Saturday - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – People who visit the heart of Pocatello this weekend will find food and sales offered by a variety of local businesses.

Following the Christmas Night Lights Parade on Friday, local businesses in Historic Downtown, will be offering a number of sales and promotions on their products and menu options. There will be at least 20 local businesses offering promotions, and additional businesses hosting special events.

“The Shop & Dine Small holiday weekend offers many ways to celebrate our community, support small businesses, uplift local artists, and give back,” says Stephanie Palagi, executive director of Historic Downtown, in a written statement to EastIdahoNews.com.

People who go to the parade on Friday will get the chance to collect “Downtown Dollars,” which can be redeemed at 18 different locations across downtown.

There will also be the chance to meet with Santa Claus at the Yellowstone Restaurant, visit a crafter’s market at Station Square or take a free ride on the Historic Downtown Trolley.

Click here to find more information about the Christmas Night Lights Parade. Read below to see all of the promotions and events planned for this Saturday: