Historic Greek Orthodox church serving gyros and pastries at upcoming ‘Fall Fest’ - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – One of Pocatello’s historic churches will serve greek gyros and pastries cooked by people with generational experience – and those who are just learning – at an upcoming fall fundraiser.

The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Pocatello will be holding its ‘Greek Gyro & Pastry Fall Fest’ from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8, to raise money for local nonprofit organizations. As the parish’s community has grown, so has the group of volunteers preparing the food over time.

“The newly baptized and those who came into the church recently are working with the cradle orthodox who know how to make these pastries, and that’s a beautiful thing to see,” said Father Constantine Zozos, the priest of the local parish.

The Fall Fest is similar to the parish’s Annual Greek Festival in August, but its menu is more scaled-back, offering gyros and three different types of pastry, which are baklava, kourabiethes and koulourakia.

The menu for the upcoming Fall Fest. | Courtesy

While the annual festival serves food out in the church courtyard and has a line that often stretches back for blocks, the Fall Fest is based in the social hall, and attendees shouldn’t expect to wait outside for too long.

“You might have to be waiting outside for a little bit. I’m hoping the weather’s gonna be good,” Zozos said.

Although the deadline to pre-order food has passed, attendees can still arrive at the event and wait in a shorter line than at the annual festival to place their order.

The funds raised from the Fall Fest go towards a variety of local nonprofits, with the Aid For Friends Homeless Shelter and the Family Service Alliance of Southeast Idaho being two of them.

“I think it’s only right to do that,” Zozos said.

Over the last six years, Zozos has seen the size of his parish continue to increase with new members. Last week, the parish baptized 21 new members into the Greek Orthodox Church.

Rather than being annoyed by their presence, Zozos said the members who were born into Greek Orthodoxy have welcomed the newcomers.

“They welcome them. Nobody’s offended by them. When they see somebody new, they go up and talk to them,” Zozos said.