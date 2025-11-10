Local swimmers finish 2-day state meet with 81 medals - 12 firsts - East Idaho News

Local swimmers finish 2-day state meet with 81 medals — 12 firstsPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO — Following a two-day meet that brought hundreds of the state’s top swimmers to Boise and the Idaho Central Aquatic Center, 81 medals went to athletes from eastern Idaho.
Swimmers representing Idaho Falls High School saw a lion’s share of that success, earning 16 of those medals, including eight of the 12 first-place medals brought back to District 5-6.
The Highland High School boys team saw its share of success, earning a fifth-place finish in team overall, while the Idaho Falls, Century and Skyline girls, along with the Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Skyline and Century boys teams, also finished in the top six of their respective class-gender divisions.
As a region, eastern Idaho teams saw its greatest dominance in the 5A Men 200 Yard Medley Relay, in which teams from the two districts that make up east Idaho finished first, third, fourth and fifth. In all, eastern Idaho teams covered half or more of the podium in 14 events — with 13 of those events coming in the 5A classification, and the last coming in the 6A Men 100 Yard Butterfly.
Here are the complete results, involving only local teams.
6A medals – 19 (1 1st)
Team boys
5th: Highland High School, 94 points (1st: Owyhee, 158)
Men 200 Yard Medley Relay
5th: Rigby – Aiden Deinhard, 12; Ty Price, 12; Nathan Hunter, 12; Benjamin Wolfley, 11
Men 200 Yard Freestyle
3rd: Cooper Hoopes, 11 – Highland
Women 50 Yard Freestyle
4th: Addisyn Fenstermaker, 12 – Highland
Men 50 Yard Freestyle
4th: Gareth Jones, 11 – Highland
5th: Benjamin Wolfley, 11 – Rigby
Men 100 Yard Butterfly
1st: Nathan Hunter, 12 – Rigby
5th: Cooper Hoopes, 11 – Highland
6th: Ben Xing, 11 – Thunder Ridge
Women 100 Yard Freestyle
3rd: Addisyn Fenstermaker, 12 – Highland
Men 100 Yard Freestyle
4th: Benjamin Wolfley, 11 – Rigby
Men 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
4th: Highland – Gyan Tacadena, 11; Gareth Jones, 11; Cooper Hoopes, 11; Bauer Freeman, 11
5th: Rigby – Nathan Hunter, 12; Ty Price, 12; Aiden Deinhard, 12; Benjamin Wolfley, 11
Men 100 Yard Backstroke
4th: Ben Xing, 11 – Thunder Ridge
Women 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
6th: Thunder Ridge – Sadie Smith, 12; Olivia Wheeler, 10; Sophie Taylor, 9; Emma Burton, 12
Men 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
6th: Highland – Gareth Jones, 11; Cooper Hoopes, 11; Kynan Tacadena, 10; Jax Wilson, 11
5A medals – 62 (11 1st)
Team girls
2nd: Idaho Falls High School, 153.50 points (1st: Sandpoint 172.5)
3rd: Skyline High School, 141
6th: Century High School, 83
Team boys
2nd: Idaho Falls High School,165 points (1st: Sandpoint, 247)
3rd: Pocatello High School, 150
4th: Skyline High School, 122
6th: Century High School, 107
Women 200 Yard Medley Relay
1st: Idaho Falls – Mahealani Grimes, 12; Ann Hunsicker, 12; Abigail Balsmeier, 11; Stella Briggs, 10
5th: Skyline – Julia Daniel, 11; Emmalyn Taufer, 12; Delila Martin, 11; Noelle Shick, 12
Men 200 Yard Medley Relay
1st: Idaho Falls – Hiro Quan, 10; Deacon Labrum, 12; Nick Ravsten, 11; Rangi Grimes, 10
3rd: Century – Deacon Major, 10; Asher Farrell, 12; Noah Hunt, 9; Parker Jensen, 12
4th: Pocatello – JW Schwartz, 10; Zander Enslinger, 10; Gavin Hill, 12; Kaiden Irwin, 12
5th: Skyline – Peter McKee, 12; Zachary Dustin, 10: Jacob Hart, 12; Eric Couch, 9
Women 200 Yard Freestyle
3rd: Ryan Eberle, 12 – Pocatello
4th: Kyran Patterson, 12 – Century
5th: Lina Budge, 10 – Skyline
Men 200 Yard Freestyle
2nd: Zander Enslinger, 10 – Pocatello
4th: Kaiden Irwin, 12 – Pocatello
5th: Kian Bennett, 10 – Pocatello
6th: Eric Couch, 9 – Skyline
Women 200 Yard IM
1st: Abigail Balsmeier, 11 – Idaho Falls
4th: Bailey Oram, 10 – Hillcrest
5th: Laura Johnson, 12 – Skyline
6th: Julia Daniel, 11 – Skyline
Men 200 Yard IM
1st: Deacon Major, 10 – Century
5th: Jacob Hart, 12 – Skyline
6th: Jax Durtschi, 10 – Idaho Falls
Men 50 Yard Freestyle
1st: Rangi Grimes, 10 – Idaho Falls
Women 100 Yard Butterfly
1st: Mahealani Grimes, 12 – Idaho Falls
2nd: Abigail Balsmeier, 11 – Idaho Falls
3rd: Kyran Patterson, 12 – Century
Men 100 Yard Butterfly
4th: Sawyer Gilman, 12 – Hillcrest
5th: Noah Hunt, 9 – Century
6th: Jacob Hart, 12 – Skyline
Women 100 Yard Freestyle
5th: Laura Johnson, 12 – Skyline
Men 100 Yard Freestyle
1st: Rangi Grimes, 10 – Idaho Falls
5th: Hiro Quan, 10 – Idaho Falls
Women 500 Yard Freestyle
4th: Lina Budge, 10 – Skyline
6th: Ryan Eberle, 12 – Pocatello
Men 500 Yard Freestyle
1st: Zander Enslinger, 10 – Pocatello
3rd: Kaiden Irwin, 12 – Pocatello
6th: Kian Bennett, 10 – Pocatello
Women 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
2nd: Skyline – Julia Daniel, 11; Emmalyn Taufer, 12; Lina Budge, 10; Laura Johnson, 12
T-3rd: Century – Aubrey Davis, 12; Katie Davis, 9; Sienna Swan, 10; Kyran Patterson, 12
Men 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
5th: Pocatello – JW Schwartz, 10; Asa Northrup, 12; Kian Bennett, 10; Jack Mirly, 12
6th: Skyline – Miller Mendenhall, 10; Eddie Cramer, 12; Maximus Mosquera, 9; Tim Kress-Weitenhagen, 11
Women 100 Yard Backstroke
1st: Mahealani Grimes, 12 – Idaho Falls
3rd: Julia Daniel, 11 – Skyline
Men 100 Yard Backstroke
1st: Deacon Major, 10 – Century
4th: Peter McKee, 12 – Skyline
5th: Hiro Quan, 10 – Idaho Falls
Women 100 Yard Breaststroke
3rd: Ann Hunsicker, 12 – Idaho Falls
6th: Bailey Oram, 10 – Hillcrest
Men 100 Yard Breaststroke
4th: Deacon Labrum, 12 – Idaho Falls
6th: Zachary Dustin, 10 – Skyline
Women 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
1st: Idaho Falls – Stella Briggs, 10; Maggie Johnson, 11; Mahealani Grimes, 12; Abigail Balsmeier, 11
3rd: Skyline – Delila Martin, 11; Aunna Reynolds, 11; Lina Budge, 10; Laura Johnson, 12
5th: Century – Kyran Patterson, 12; Katie Davis, 9; Norah O’Donnell, 9; Aubrey Davis, 12
Men 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
3rd: Idaho Falls – Deacon Labrum, 12; Jax Durtschi, 10; Hiro Quan, 10; Rangi Grimes, 10
4th: Pocatello – Asa Northrup, 12; Gavin Hill, 12; Zander Enslinger, 10; Kaiden Irwin, 12
5th: Century – Noah Hunt, 9; Parker Jensen, 12; Asher Farrell, 12; Deacon Major, 10
6th: Skyline – Jacob Hart, 12; Miller Mendenhall, 10; Tim Kress-Weitenhagen, 11; Eric Couch, 9