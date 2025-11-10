Local swimmers finish 2-day state meet with 81 medals - 12 firsts - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Following a two-day meet that brought hundreds of the state’s top swimmers to Boise and the Idaho Central Aquatic Center, 81 medals went to athletes from eastern Idaho.

Swimmers representing Idaho Falls High School saw a lion’s share of that success, earning 16 of those medals, including eight of the 12 first-place medals brought back to District 5-6.

The Highland High School boys team saw its share of success, earning a fifth-place finish in team overall, while the Idaho Falls, Century and Skyline girls, along with the Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Skyline and Century boys teams, also finished in the top six of their respective class-gender divisions.

As a region, eastern Idaho teams saw its greatest dominance in the 5A Men 200 Yard Medley Relay, in which teams from the two districts that make up east Idaho finished first, third, fourth and fifth. In all, eastern Idaho teams covered half or more of the podium in 14 events — with 13 of those events coming in the 5A classification, and the last coming in the 6A Men 100 Yard Butterfly.

Here are the complete results, involving only local teams.

6A medals – 19 (1 1st)

Team boys

5th: Highland High School, 94 points (1st: Owyhee, 158)

Men 200 Yard Medley Relay

5th: Rigby – Aiden Deinhard, 12; Ty Price, 12; Nathan Hunter, 12; Benjamin Wolfley, 11

Men 200 Yard Freestyle

3rd: Cooper Hoopes, 11 – Highland

Women 50 Yard Freestyle

4th: Addisyn Fenstermaker, 12 – Highland

Men 50 Yard Freestyle

4th: Gareth Jones, 11 – Highland

5th: Benjamin Wolfley, 11 – Rigby

Men 100 Yard Butterfly

1st: Nathan Hunter, 12 – Rigby

5th: Cooper Hoopes, 11 – Highland

6th: Ben Xing, 11 – Thunder Ridge

Women 100 Yard Freestyle

3rd: Addisyn Fenstermaker, 12 – Highland

Men 100 Yard Freestyle

4th: Benjamin Wolfley, 11 – Rigby

Men 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

4th: Highland – Gyan Tacadena, 11; Gareth Jones, 11; Cooper Hoopes, 11; Bauer Freeman, 11

5th: Rigby – Nathan Hunter, 12; Ty Price, 12; Aiden Deinhard, 12; Benjamin Wolfley, 11

Men 100 Yard Backstroke

4th: Ben Xing, 11 – Thunder Ridge

Women 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

6th: Thunder Ridge – Sadie Smith, 12; Olivia Wheeler, 10; Sophie Taylor, 9; Emma Burton, 12

Men 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

6th: Highland – Gareth Jones, 11; Cooper Hoopes, 11; Kynan Tacadena, 10; Jax Wilson, 11

5A medals – 62 (11 1st)

Team girls

2nd: Idaho Falls High School, 153.50 points (1st: Sandpoint 172.5)

3rd: Skyline High School, 141

6th: Century High School, 83

Team boys

2nd: Idaho Falls High School,165 points (1st: Sandpoint, 247)

3rd: Pocatello High School, 150

4th: Skyline High School, 122

6th: Century High School, 107

Women 200 Yard Medley Relay

1st: Idaho Falls – Mahealani Grimes, 12; Ann Hunsicker, 12; Abigail Balsmeier, 11; Stella Briggs, 10

5th: Skyline – Julia Daniel, 11; Emmalyn Taufer, 12; Delila Martin, 11; Noelle Shick, 12

Men 200 Yard Medley Relay

1st: Idaho Falls – Hiro Quan, 10; Deacon Labrum, 12; Nick Ravsten, 11; Rangi Grimes, 10

3rd: Century – Deacon Major, 10; Asher Farrell, 12; Noah Hunt, 9; Parker Jensen, 12

4th: Pocatello – JW Schwartz, 10; Zander Enslinger, 10; Gavin Hill, 12; Kaiden Irwin, 12

5th: Skyline – Peter McKee, 12; Zachary Dustin, 10: Jacob Hart, 12; Eric Couch, 9

Women 200 Yard Freestyle

3rd: Ryan Eberle, 12 – Pocatello

4th: Kyran Patterson, 12 – Century

5th: Lina Budge, 10 – Skyline

Men 200 Yard Freestyle

2nd: Zander Enslinger, 10 – Pocatello

4th: Kaiden Irwin, 12 – Pocatello

5th: Kian Bennett, 10 – Pocatello

6th: Eric Couch, 9 – Skyline

Women 200 Yard IM

1st: Abigail Balsmeier, 11 – Idaho Falls

4th: Bailey Oram, 10 – Hillcrest

5th: Laura Johnson, 12 – Skyline

6th: Julia Daniel, 11 – Skyline

Men 200 Yard IM

1st: Deacon Major, 10 – Century

5th: Jacob Hart, 12 – Skyline

6th: Jax Durtschi, 10 – Idaho Falls

Men 50 Yard Freestyle

1st: Rangi Grimes, 10 – Idaho Falls

Women 100 Yard Butterfly

1st: Mahealani Grimes, 12 – Idaho Falls

2nd: Abigail Balsmeier, 11 – Idaho Falls

3rd: Kyran Patterson, 12 – Century

Men 100 Yard Butterfly

4th: Sawyer Gilman, 12 – Hillcrest

5th: Noah Hunt, 9 – Century

6th: Jacob Hart, 12 – Skyline

Women 100 Yard Freestyle

5th: Laura Johnson, 12 – Skyline

Men 100 Yard Freestyle

1st: Rangi Grimes, 10 – Idaho Falls

5th: Hiro Quan, 10 – Idaho Falls

Women 500 Yard Freestyle

4th: Lina Budge, 10 – Skyline

6th: Ryan Eberle, 12 – Pocatello

Men 500 Yard Freestyle

1st: Zander Enslinger, 10 – Pocatello

3rd: Kaiden Irwin, 12 – Pocatello

6th: Kian Bennett, 10 – Pocatello

Women 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

2nd: Skyline – Julia Daniel, 11; Emmalyn Taufer, 12; Lina Budge, 10; Laura Johnson, 12

T-3rd: Century – Aubrey Davis, 12; Katie Davis, 9; Sienna Swan, 10; Kyran Patterson, 12

Men 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

5th: Pocatello – JW Schwartz, 10; Asa Northrup, 12; Kian Bennett, 10; Jack Mirly, 12

6th: Skyline – Miller Mendenhall, 10; Eddie Cramer, 12; Maximus Mosquera, 9; Tim Kress-Weitenhagen, 11

Women 100 Yard Backstroke

1st: Mahealani Grimes, 12 – Idaho Falls

3rd: Julia Daniel, 11 – Skyline

Men 100 Yard Backstroke

1st: Deacon Major, 10 – Century

4th: Peter McKee, 12 – Skyline

5th: Hiro Quan, 10 – Idaho Falls

Women 100 Yard Breaststroke

3rd: Ann Hunsicker, 12 – Idaho Falls

6th: Bailey Oram, 10 – Hillcrest

Men 100 Yard Breaststroke

4th: Deacon Labrum, 12 – Idaho Falls

6th: Zachary Dustin, 10 – Skyline

Women 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

1st: Idaho Falls – Stella Briggs, 10; Maggie Johnson, 11; Mahealani Grimes, 12; Abigail Balsmeier, 11

3rd: Skyline – Delila Martin, 11; Aunna Reynolds, 11; Lina Budge, 10; Laura Johnson, 12

5th: Century – Kyran Patterson, 12; Katie Davis, 9; Norah O’Donnell, 9; Aubrey Davis, 12

Men 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

3rd: Idaho Falls – Deacon Labrum, 12; Jax Durtschi, 10; Hiro Quan, 10; Rangi Grimes, 10

4th: Pocatello – Asa Northrup, 12; Gavin Hill, 12; Zander Enslinger, 10; Kaiden Irwin, 12

5th: Century – Noah Hunt, 9; Parker Jensen, 12; Asher Farrell, 12; Deacon Major, 10

6th: Skyline – Jacob Hart, 12; Miller Mendenhall, 10; Tim Kress-Weitenhagen, 11; Eric Couch, 9