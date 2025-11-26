Perfectly soft and fluffy yeast rolls - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

A Southern family recipe, these easy yeast rolls are perfectly soft and fluffy. Enjoy these homemade dinner rolls with any Southern supper. Ingredients 1/2 cup solid vegetable shortening

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1.5 tsp salt

2 packets instant yeast

5 cups all-purpose flour

2 eggs

1 stick unsalted butter

1.5 cups warm water Instructions Place dry ingredients (sugar, salt, 2 cups of flour, and yeast) in a large mixing bowl. Cut in shortening with a long-tined fork. Add eggs, beating them lightly with a fork before stirring them in. Add the remaining flour, melted butter, and water. Stir together well. The dough will look like a big old lumpy blob. Cover with a dish towel and let it sit in a warm place for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, turn the dough out onto a floured surface. Sprinkle flour over the top and knead three to four times. Pat the dough out into a rectangle that’s about 3/4-inch thick. Cut into squares with a pizza cutter. Place each roll into a greased 9×13 baking dish and cover them with a towel. Let them rise for another 20 minutes. Bake at 350 for about 25 minutes or until the tops are golden brown. Brush hot rolls with additional melted butter.

Southern Plate is passionate about bringing you high-quality recipes that will take you back to being in Grandma's kitchen and will be family favorites for years to come. You can find thousands of delicious recipes, from side dishes to desserts, here!

SUBMIT A CORRECTION