 Rigby guard Kinzley Larsen signs to play basketball at Alaska Anchorage - East Idaho News
Football

Sat

Aberdeen

28

@ Priest River

12

3A playoffs

Spud Kings

Fri

Ogden Mustangs

3

Spud Kings

6

Goals for Spud Kings: O’Donovan, Macleish, Atchison (2), Lepitre, Beyer

Football

Fri

Prairie

16

@ Grace

40

2A playoffs

Football

Fri

Nampa Christian

30

@ North Fremont

14

3A playoffs

Football

Fri

West Jefferson

14

@ West Side

37

3A playoffs

Football

Fri

Mountain View

28

@ Rigby

42

6A playoffs

Football

Fri

Madison

0

@ Coeur d'Alene

35

6A playoffs

Football

Fri

Blackfoot

8

@ Bishop Kelly

40

5A playoffs

college signing

Rigby guard Kinzley Larsen signs to play basketball at Alaska Anchorage

  Published at
Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Rigby guard Kinzley Larsen signed with Alaska Anchorage. | Courtesy photo.
Rigby guard Kinzley Larsen poses with teammates after signing with Alaska Anchorage. | Courtesy photo.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

RIGBY – Rigby guard Kinzley Larsen has signed to play basketball at the University of Alaska Anchorage.

Larsen averaged 15.4 points, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals last season to earn second-team All-State honors and was named conference Player of the Year.

The Trojans advanced to the 6A consolation game last season, finishing 17-9. Rigby won the 6A High Country Conference with an 8-0 record.

“Kinzley plays with grit and passion, and is exactly the type of player we want in our program,” Alaska Anchorage coach Matt Thune said in a statement. “She has great size for a lead guard and knows the game. Her ability to play physical at the rim, hit shots beyond the arc and find her teammates for the best look will allow her to flow seamlessly into how we play. We’re fired up to have her join our Seawolf family.”

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION