Rigby guard Kinzley Larsen signs to play basketball at Alaska Anchorage - East Idaho News

RIGBY – Rigby guard Kinzley Larsen has signed to play basketball at the University of Alaska Anchorage.

Larsen averaged 15.4 points, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals last season to earn second-team All-State honors and was named conference Player of the Year.

The Trojans advanced to the 6A consolation game last season, finishing 17-9. Rigby won the 6A High Country Conference with an 8-0 record.

“Kinzley plays with grit and passion, and is exactly the type of player we want in our program,” Alaska Anchorage coach Matt Thune said in a statement. “She has great size for a lead guard and knows the game. Her ability to play physical at the rim, hit shots beyond the arc and find her teammates for the best look will allow her to flow seamlessly into how we play. We’re fired up to have her join our Seawolf family.”