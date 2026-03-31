LDS Church announces changes to Sunday class meeting schedule - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY – The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced upcoming adjustments to the Sunday class meeting schedule.

Beginning September 6, the alternating weekly schedule for Sunday School and quorum or class meetings will be replaced. Under the updated schedule:

Sunday School, Relief Society, elders quorum, Young Women and Aaronic Priesthood quorum meetings will be held each week.

Sacrament meeting will continue to be 60 minutes, followed by brief transition periods.

Sunday School and quorum and class meetings will each be 25 minutes.

Primary will continue every Sunday and will be 55 minutes, held while adults and youth attend their respective classes.

Where local circumstances necessitate, units may begin with Primary and quorum and class meetings and conclude with sacrament meeting.

A news release on the Church’s website says these changes are intended “to support members in their efforts to be lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ. The adjustments will strengthen gospel learning in homes and congregations throughout the world.”

In January 2019, the Church implemented a two-hour Sunday schedule to provide individuals and families with a home-centered gospel study.

Sunday School General President Paul V. Johnson says gathering weekly in every class will help “deepen gospel learning by connecting it more closely to personal and family study.”

“It also enhances the spiritual support that members get. Though the schedule looks different, the amount of time spent learning together remains the same,” Johnson says.

Updates the youth curriculum, “For the Strength of Youth,” are happening in connection with these changes. “For the Strength of Youth: A Guide for Making Choices,” is now available in the Gospel Library app. It features 12 chapters that align with monthly study. Physical copies are being shipped to units and do not need to be ordered by local leadership.

Beginning September 6, this guide will become the curriculum for Young Women classes and Aaronic Priesthood quorums. Additional supporting content will be provided through the “For the Strength of Youth” magazine, starting with the September 2026 issue.

Weekly Relief Society and elders quorum meetings will continue to focus on messages from the most recent general conference. These discussions emphasize understanding prophetic teachings and applying them in daily life.

“There is additive strength that comes when we meet each week to counsel, learn, and support one another,” said President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society General President. “When we gather in His name, the Spirit is there to teach us, testimonies are strengthened, and we lift each other in discipleship. This weekly time for connection will help us draw closer to the Savior and each other. We find joy in walking the covenant path together.”

While the length of sacrament meeting remains unchanged, leaders are encouraged to deliberately consider ways to strengthen the quality of worship and help it become more central in the lives of Latter-day Saints. Members are invited to seek meaningful ways to enrich their own worship experience. Church leaders say sacrament meeting is a time of joy, reverence, and welcoming fellowship centered on the Savior Jesus Christ.

The fifth Sunday in August will be dedicated for preparation and discussion by youth, their parents, and their leaders. Additional preparation and discussion for members will take place during the second hour on September 6. Resources, training materials, and answers to common questions will be made available in the coming weeks.