Rigby native reaches Top 10 in national fashion competition, needs help to become fashion icon - East Idaho News

RIGBY — A young Rigby man with dreams of becoming a fashion icon is gaining national attention as he competes in the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Style Icon competition — and he’s hoping east Idaho’s support will help propel him to victory.

Twenty-one-year-old Ashton Coles currently sits in eighth place in the quarterfinals of the nationwide fundraiser, which began with more than 2,000 contestants vying for a spot in the semifinals.

The winner will receive $20,000, a feature in Flaunt Magazine, and the official title of Style Icon.

VOTE HERE

Coles, a 2022 Rigby High School graduate, entered the contest after seeing an ad on Facebook a few months ago. He submitted his application “just to see what would happen,” then forgot about it — until he received notice that he’d been selected and has since advanced into the top tier of competitors.

The news arrived shortly after he returned from several months working and traveling across Europe, including a stay in Prague, where he worked in a hostel and immersed himself in the region’s fashion and cultural influences.

While Coles enjoys cross-dressing and experimenting with feminine fashion, he says he doesn’t consider himself a drag queen.

“I’ve always just been mesmerized by the power of clothing and the confidence it brings,” he said. “I love drawing fashions, clothes, makeup and being authentic.”

His mother, Brooke Coles, told EastIdahoNews.com that she’s proud of her son but initially hesitated to reach out about his success.

“My son has made the top 20 for this Elton John AIDS fundraiser,” she said. “I hesitated because in a predominantly right-wing Christian community, I don’t want to open him up to criticism. We are Republican, Trump-loving, LDS people — and having not one but two gay sons was not in the handbook. I want to see him succeed. Fashion and travel are what make him happy.”

Despite those concerns, Ashton says the support he’s received from eastern Idaho has been great, with former classmates and community members cheering him on.

If he wins the $20,000 grand prize, Coles hopes to move to New York City and attend the Fashion Institute of Technology — or possibly enroll in a fashion program in Europe. With a flair for fashion and a knack for creating diverse looks, he’s also open to modeling.

“I’ve always drawn visions of dresses,” he said. “I want to learn the technical aspects of fashion — sewing, construction, design — so I can bring my art to life and help people feel confident.”

“My favorite details are the little things — color, pattern, accessories — the pieces that tie a look together, like unique belts, necklaces, gloves and rings. The right accessories elevate everything,” Coles added.

His ultimate dream is to create a gown that walks the Met Gala red carpet.

Traveling across Europe also reshaped his perspective.

“One thing I learned talking to people with different languages and accents is that we all see the same things — we just have different ways of expressing ourselves,” he said. “We’re all human and here to learn from each other.”

Rigby fashion enthusiast Ashton Coles in Prague, Czech Republic, where he worked at a hostel and learned from people from around the world. | Courtesy photo

How to vote and support the charity

The competition serves as a fundraiser for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, a global nonprofit organization founded in 1992 to end the AIDS epidemic through prevention, education, access to treatment, and efforts to combat stigma. Votes — both free and paid — support the foundation’s mission.

Voting for this round ends Nov. 27.

Each person can cast one free vote per day through Facebook. Additional purchased votes count as tax-deductible donations.

To vote for Ashton and view some of his fashion designs, visit his official competition page: Ashton Coles

As he looks toward the next round of voting, Coles says he’s grateful for the support he has received and ready to take the next step.

“This feels like a dream,” he said. “East Idaho was a great place to grow up. But I’m ready to spread my wings and fly.”

Coles’ advice to others: “Dance like nobody’s watching. What’s more powerful than being authentic? Time is short, and life is precious. Take risks. Follow what you feel in your heart and mind.”