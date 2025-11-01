She keeps a school running and battles a leaky basement. Now, a Secret Santa is giving her a break. - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

For years, the secretary at Ellis Elementary in Chubbuck has been the quiet force that keeps things running smoothly — not just in the office, but in the hearts of students and staff. Whether it’s a child with a skinned knee, a teacher having a tough day, or a parent needing a kind word, Sara is always there with compassion, patience, and a smile.

“She’s one of the kindest people I’ve ever known,” said a coworker. “She’s always the first to offer a listening ear or lend a hand, even when she has her own challenges.”

Those challenges have been especially tough lately. Sara, a single mother of four teenagers (including one on an LDS mission), has been battling a persistent leak in her home’s basement. Every time it rains, water seeps in — soaking towels and threatening to cause serious damage. Despite the problem worsening this fall, Sara has faced it with her trademark optimism.

“She’ll run home on her lunch break, swap out wet towels for dry ones, throw a load of laundry in, and then rush back to work,” her coworker said.

Recently, several church members volunteered to help dig around her home to stop the flooding. But the situation went from bad to worse when a gas line was accidentally broken during the process. Sara has to pay out of pocket to have it repaired, adding another financial strain to an already difficult situation.

Still, Sara never complains. She just keeps showing up for others.

When Secret Santa heard about Sara, he asked the East Idaho News elves to pay her a visit with an early Christmas gift. Check out the surprise in the video player above.