 State champion Rigby honored on 6A District 5-6 All-Conference list - East Idaho News
PREP FOOTBALL

  Published at
Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Rigby Amani Morel
Rigby running back Amani Morel was named conference Player of the Year. | EastIdahoSports.com.
EASTERN IDAHO – State champion Rigby was well-represented on the 6A District 5-6 All-Conference football team.

The Trojans’ Amani Morel was selected Player of the Year after another stellar season and a powerful performance in the playoffs.

Rigby quarterback Jacob Flowers was tabbed Offensive Player of the Year after orchestrating the top scoring offense in 6A.

Defensive back Cannon Korth of Rigby and linebacker Cache Summers of Madison were named Co-Defensive Players of the Year.

Rigby’s Armando Gonzalez was selected Coach of the Year after leading the Trojans to a fifth state title in seven seasons.

6A District 5/6 All-Conference Football

Player of the Year: Amani Morel, RB, Rigby

Offensive Players of the Year: Jacob Flowers, QB, Rigby

Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Cannon Korth DB, Rigby; Cache Summers, LB, Madison

Coach of the Year: Armando Gonzalez, Rigby

OFFENSE

FIRST TEAM
QB: Jacob Vincent, Highland
RB: Cedric Mitchell, Highland; Kue Kofe, Rigby
TE: Preston McDaniel, Thunder Ridge
WR: Evan Freeman, Rigby; Owen Golding, Rigby; Baden Wheeler, Madison
OL: Vincent McConnell, Rigby; Carter Apelu, Madison; Jacob Lee, Madison; Donovin Jara, Rigby; Cache Williams, Rigby
Kicker: Brayson Stoddard, Madison
Returner: Marshall Glenn, Highland

SECOND TEAM
QB: Ryder Portmann, Thunder Ridge
RB: Chandler Faulkner, Rigby; Brock Hammond, Madison
TE: Zaydin Alo, Highland
WR: Kona Baldwin, Highland; Easton Almond, Highland; Kaleb Brock, Thunder Ridge; Kenyan Wright Thunder Ridge
OL: Grayson Barlow, Highland; Siti Kante, Madison; Seth Mann, Thunder Ridge; Ryker Serrano, Rigby
Kicker: Seth Bartschi, Highland
Returner: Easton Almond, Highland

DEFENSE

FIRST TEAM
DL: Jacob Lee, Madison; Boston Balsmeier, Rigby; Irie Adolpho, Rigby; Collins Herchii, Madison
LB: Ethan Hickman, Rigby; DJ Boudrero, Rigby; Malakai Mitchell, Highland; Mckay Galo, Highland
DB: Hunter Burrell, Highland; Statton Butikofer, Rigby; Kobe Walker, Rigby; Lucas Fransen, Madison
Punter: Jackson Cordero, Madison

SECOND TEAM
DL: Jaxson Collard, Highland; Gage French, Rigby; Drew Crystal, Thunder Ridge; Bentley Stanislowski, Highland
LB: Jayden Belnap, Rigby; Hayden Harris, Rigby; Trevor Vincent, Thunder Ridge; Shaun Tavares, Madison
DB: Cody Wallace, Highland; Marshall Glenn, Highland; Aleki Ofisa Highland; Ryan Taylor, Thunder Ridge
Punter: Cedric Mitchell, Highland

HONORABLE MENTION

OFFENSE
Micah Dougherty – QB Madison
Hunter Hennefer – RB Thunder Ridge
Keaton Belnap – TE Highland
Tyce Hodges – TE Madison
Jaxon Nelson – TE Rigby
Andrew Scott – WR Highland
McKay Scoresby – WR Thunder Ridge
Mckree Farnsworth – WR Rigby
Brahm Thompson – WR Madison
Nolan Guerrero – OL Highland
Carter Dudley – OL Highland
Owen Jones – OL Thunder Ridge
James Murdock – OL Thunder Ridge
Caleb Rhodes – OL Madison
Andrew Jaynes – K Rigby
Owen Golding – RET. Rigby

DEFENSE
Landon Summers – DL Highland
Evan Jones – DL Thunder Ridge
Colton Munns – DL Madison
Benson Sessions – DL Thunder Ridge
Daniel Hippen – DL Rigby
Brandsen Layton – LB Highland
Karver Kap – LB Highland
Garrett Gleave – LB Thunder Ridge
Arthur Oliveira – LB Rigby
Jackson Radford – LB Thunder Ridge
Brody Jones – DB Highland
Corbin Leishman – DB Thunder Ridge
Mason Phillips – DB Madison
Tucker Clark – DB Rigby
Kasen Erickson – DB Rigby

