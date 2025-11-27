State champion Rigby honored on 6A District 5-6 All-Conference list - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – State champion Rigby was well-represented on the 6A District 5-6 All-Conference football team.

The Trojans’ Amani Morel was selected Player of the Year after another stellar season and a powerful performance in the playoffs.

Rigby quarterback Jacob Flowers was tabbed Offensive Player of the Year after orchestrating the top scoring offense in 6A.

Defensive back Cannon Korth of Rigby and linebacker Cache Summers of Madison were named Co-Defensive Players of the Year.

Rigby’s Armando Gonzalez was selected Coach of the Year after leading the Trojans to a fifth state title in seven seasons.

6A District 5/6 All-Conference Football

Player of the Year: Amani Morel, RB, Rigby

Offensive Players of the Year: Jacob Flowers, QB, Rigby

Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Cannon Korth DB, Rigby; Cache Summers, LB, Madison

Coach of the Year: Armando Gonzalez, Rigby

OFFENSE

FIRST TEAM

QB: Jacob Vincent, Highland

RB: Cedric Mitchell, Highland; Kue Kofe, Rigby

TE: Preston McDaniel, Thunder Ridge

WR: Evan Freeman, Rigby; Owen Golding, Rigby; Baden Wheeler, Madison

OL: Vincent McConnell, Rigby; Carter Apelu, Madison; Jacob Lee, Madison; Donovin Jara, Rigby; Cache Williams, Rigby

Kicker: Brayson Stoddard, Madison

Returner: Marshall Glenn, Highland

SECOND TEAM

QB: Ryder Portmann, Thunder Ridge

RB: Chandler Faulkner, Rigby; Brock Hammond, Madison

TE: Zaydin Alo, Highland

WR: Kona Baldwin, Highland; Easton Almond, Highland; Kaleb Brock, Thunder Ridge; Kenyan Wright Thunder Ridge

OL: Grayson Barlow, Highland; Siti Kante, Madison; Seth Mann, Thunder Ridge; Ryker Serrano, Rigby

Kicker: Seth Bartschi, Highland

Returner: Easton Almond, Highland

DEFENSE

FIRST TEAM

DL: Jacob Lee, Madison; Boston Balsmeier, Rigby; Irie Adolpho, Rigby; Collins Herchii, Madison

LB: Ethan Hickman, Rigby; DJ Boudrero, Rigby; Malakai Mitchell, Highland; Mckay Galo, Highland

DB: Hunter Burrell, Highland; Statton Butikofer, Rigby; Kobe Walker, Rigby; Lucas Fransen, Madison

Punter: Jackson Cordero, Madison

SECOND TEAM

DL: Jaxson Collard, Highland; Gage French, Rigby; Drew Crystal, Thunder Ridge; Bentley Stanislowski, Highland

LB: Jayden Belnap, Rigby; Hayden Harris, Rigby; Trevor Vincent, Thunder Ridge; Shaun Tavares, Madison

DB: Cody Wallace, Highland; Marshall Glenn, Highland; Aleki Ofisa Highland; Ryan Taylor, Thunder Ridge

Punter: Cedric Mitchell, Highland

HONORABLE MENTION

OFFENSE

Micah Dougherty – QB Madison

Hunter Hennefer – RB Thunder Ridge

Keaton Belnap – TE Highland

Tyce Hodges – TE Madison

Jaxon Nelson – TE Rigby

Andrew Scott – WR Highland

McKay Scoresby – WR Thunder Ridge

Mckree Farnsworth – WR Rigby

Brahm Thompson – WR Madison

Nolan Guerrero – OL Highland

Carter Dudley – OL Highland

Owen Jones – OL Thunder Ridge

James Murdock – OL Thunder Ridge

Caleb Rhodes – OL Madison

Andrew Jaynes – K Rigby

Owen Golding – RET. Rigby

DEFENSE

Landon Summers – DL Highland

Evan Jones – DL Thunder Ridge

Colton Munns – DL Madison

Benson Sessions – DL Thunder Ridge

Daniel Hippen – DL Rigby

Brandsen Layton – LB Highland

Karver Kap – LB Highland

Garrett Gleave – LB Thunder Ridge

Arthur Oliveira – LB Rigby

Jackson Radford – LB Thunder Ridge

Brody Jones – DB Highland

Corbin Leishman – DB Thunder Ridge

Mason Phillips – DB Madison

Tucker Clark – DB Rigby

Kasen Erickson – DB Rigby