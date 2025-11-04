What you need to know before heading to the polls Tuesday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Municipal elections are happening throughout eastern Idaho Tuesday and polling locations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

EastIdahoNews.com sent questionnaires to candidates running in local races. You can learn about their platforms and read their responses to the questions here.

Information on where you can vote is available here.

If you’ve never registered to vote, have recently moved or forgotten whether you’re still registered, click here.

You will need to update your registration if you recently moved, changed your name or have not voted in the past four years. If you’re not registered or need to update your information, you can register at your polling place on Election Day.

You can register if:

You’re 18 years of age or older.

A U.S. citizen.

A resident of Idaho for at least 30 days before Election Day.

Bring proof of residence and a photo ID card, like an Idaho driver’s license; a passport; a concealed weapons license issued by an Idaho county sheriff; or an Idaho, federal or tribal ID card.

Documents that work for proof of residence include proof of insurance, a rental agreement, a utility bill or bank statement, paychecks or stubs, or enrollment letters from an Idaho high school or university.

If you’re already registered, bring an ID card like a driver’s license.

In Idaho, people with felony convictions cannot register until after finishing their sentence terms.

Contact your county clerk’s office if you have additional questions.

See what’s on your local ballot here.

Municipal elections often see lower voter turnout compared to state or national contests, meaning each ballot carries significant weight in determining local leadership and priorities. Residents are encouraged to learn about the candidates, review their positions and plan to vote on Election Day.

EastIdahoNews.com will be working late to provide complete election coverage. Up-to-the-second results will be posted as they come in Tuesday evening.