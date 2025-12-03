11 Diamondbacks named First-Team All-Conference performers following historic season - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Century Diamondbacks entered the season having not won a football game in more than two years. Four months later, they are coming off an undefeated regular season, an appearance in the 5A state tournament quarterfinals and now have 22 individual players honored with All-Conference selections.

Century earned a seven-point road win over reigning conference champ Preston on Oct. 10, and followed that up with a 35-point home beatdown of crosstown rival Pocatello to clinch the conference crown.

The potent Diamondback offense, led by the running back-quarterback duo of Tito Villano and Justus Mangum dropped 49 points in round one of the tournament, for a victory over Columbia. But they bowed out after a 22-7 loss at Twin falls.

Villano finished among the state’s leaders in rushing yards (1,219) and rushing touchdowns (18).

Preston followed up their conference championship with a 3-6 season, while longtime conference bully Pocatello limped to a 1-7 finish.

Here is the complete list of All-Conference selections.

Note: All-Conference selections are voted on by the coaches and athletic directors within the conference.

Coach of the Year: Ryan Fleischmann, Century

First-Team All-Conference

OFFENSE

QB: Justus Mangum, 11, Century

RB: Tito Villano, 11, Century

RB: Conner Iverson, 12, Preston

WR: Deshawn Clark, 12, Century

WR: Hunter Cordell, 12, Pocatello

WR/TE: Xen Fleischmann, 11, Century

OL: Dailen Corrigan, 12, Century

OL: Ben Ralphs, 11, Century

OL: Sam Braunersrither, 10, Pocatello

OL: Gonzalo Loya, 11, Preston

OL: Khai Phillips, 11, Preston

K: Carter Ward, 12, Century

DEFENSE

DL: Gavin Howe, 12, Century

DL: Spencer Kent, 10, Pocatello

DL: Jeddie Talbot, 11, Preston

DL/LB: Ben Clifford, 12, Century

LB: Braxton Jablonski, 11, Century

LB: Bear Spillett, 11, Pocatello

LB: Miles Henrie, 11, Preston

DB: Adrian Gonzalez, 12, Century

DB: Cowen Gummersall, 11, Pocatello

DB: Janson Hollingsworth, 12, Preston

DB: Jojo Lumpkin, 12, Preston

P: Hunter Cordell, 12, Pocatello

Second-Team All-Conference

OFFENSE

RB: Huston Himmerich, 12, Pocatello

WR: Kylton Atkinson, 11, Preston

WR: Braxton Lewis, 11, Preston

WR/TE: Josiah Davids, 12, Century

OL: Rogen Boomer, 12, Century

OL: Cooper Leavitt, 11, Century

OL: Kaison Garza, 10, Pocatello

OL: Ethan Dahle, 11, Preston

OL: Hunter Hansen, 12, Preston

DEFENSE

DL: Braxton Burrows, 12, Century

DL/LB: Ephraim Wadsworth, 11, Pocatello

LB: Luke Webb, 12, Century

LB: Isaac Allen, 11, Pocatello

LB: Cash Hyde, 9, Preston

LB/DB: Treston Day, 12, Preston

DB: Brody Jablonski, 11, Century

DB: Talon Lattin, 12, Century

DB: Kyle Covey, 11, Pocatello

DB: McKoy Keller, 12, Preston

Honorable Mention All-Conference

OFFENSE

QB: Conner Thomson, 12, Preston

RB: Lincoln EchoHawk, 11, Century

TE: Ephraim Wadsworth, 11, Pocatello

TE: Cash Harris, 9, Preston

OL: Trayson Hayes, 11, Century

OL: Charlie Gonzales, 10, Pocatello

OL: Chico Sio, 10, Pocatello

DEFENSE

DL: Brycen Davis, 11, Century

DL: Hunter Cordell, 12, Pocatello

DL: Kam Atkinson, 10, Preston

LB: Cutter Schley, 12, Century

LB: Chase Anderson, 12, Preston

LB: Jayden Thornton, 12, Preston

DB: Carter Ward, 12, Century