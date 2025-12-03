11 Diamondbacks named First-Team All-Conference performers following historic season - East Idaho News

11 Diamondbacks named First-Team All-Conference performers following historic seasonPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO — The Century Diamondbacks entered the season having not won a football game in more than two years. Four months later, they are coming off an undefeated regular season, an appearance in the 5A state tournament quarterfinals and now have 22 individual players honored with All-Conference selections.
Century earned a seven-point road win over reigning conference champ Preston on Oct. 10, and followed that up with a 35-point home beatdown of crosstown rival Pocatello to clinch the conference crown.
The potent Diamondback offense, led by the running back-quarterback duo of Tito Villano and Justus Mangum dropped 49 points in round one of the tournament, for a victory over Columbia. But they bowed out after a 22-7 loss at Twin falls.
Villano finished among the state’s leaders in rushing yards (1,219) and rushing touchdowns (18).
Preston followed up their conference championship with a 3-6 season, while longtime conference bully Pocatello limped to a 1-7 finish.
Here is the complete list of All-Conference selections.
Note: All-Conference selections are voted on by the coaches and athletic directors within the conference.
Coach of the Year: Ryan Fleischmann, Century
First-Team All-Conference
OFFENSE
QB: Justus Mangum, 11, Century
RB: Tito Villano, 11, Century
RB: Conner Iverson, 12, Preston
WR: Deshawn Clark, 12, Century
WR: Hunter Cordell, 12, Pocatello
WR/TE: Xen Fleischmann, 11, Century
OL: Dailen Corrigan, 12, Century
OL: Ben Ralphs, 11, Century
OL: Sam Braunersrither, 10, Pocatello
OL: Gonzalo Loya, 11, Preston
OL: Khai Phillips, 11, Preston
K: Carter Ward, 12, Century
DEFENSE
DL: Gavin Howe, 12, Century
DL: Spencer Kent, 10, Pocatello
DL: Jeddie Talbot, 11, Preston
DL/LB: Ben Clifford, 12, Century
LB: Braxton Jablonski, 11, Century
LB: Bear Spillett, 11, Pocatello
LB: Miles Henrie, 11, Preston
DB: Adrian Gonzalez, 12, Century
DB: Cowen Gummersall, 11, Pocatello
DB: Janson Hollingsworth, 12, Preston
DB: Jojo Lumpkin, 12, Preston
P: Hunter Cordell, 12, Pocatello
Second-Team All-Conference
OFFENSE
RB: Huston Himmerich, 12, Pocatello
WR: Kylton Atkinson, 11, Preston
WR: Braxton Lewis, 11, Preston
WR/TE: Josiah Davids, 12, Century
OL: Rogen Boomer, 12, Century
OL: Cooper Leavitt, 11, Century
OL: Kaison Garza, 10, Pocatello
OL: Ethan Dahle, 11, Preston
OL: Hunter Hansen, 12, Preston
DEFENSE
DL: Braxton Burrows, 12, Century
DL/LB: Ephraim Wadsworth, 11, Pocatello
LB: Luke Webb, 12, Century
LB: Isaac Allen, 11, Pocatello
LB: Cash Hyde, 9, Preston
LB/DB: Treston Day, 12, Preston
DB: Brody Jablonski, 11, Century
DB: Talon Lattin, 12, Century
DB: Kyle Covey, 11, Pocatello
DB: McKoy Keller, 12, Preston
Honorable Mention All-Conference
OFFENSE
QB: Conner Thomson, 12, Preston
RB: Lincoln EchoHawk, 11, Century
TE: Ephraim Wadsworth, 11, Pocatello
TE: Cash Harris, 9, Preston
OL: Trayson Hayes, 11, Century
OL: Charlie Gonzales, 10, Pocatello
OL: Chico Sio, 10, Pocatello
DEFENSE
DL: Brycen Davis, 11, Century
DL: Hunter Cordell, 12, Pocatello
DL: Kam Atkinson, 10, Preston
LB: Cutter Schley, 12, Century
LB: Chase Anderson, 12, Preston
LB: Jayden Thornton, 12, Preston
DB: Carter Ward, 12, Century