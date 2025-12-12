Looking back: Four men spend Christmas in county jail, and state trooper spots 'luminous object with a sparkling halo' in sky - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Dec. 22 to Dec. 28 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

BLACKFOOT — A couple thought their horse and buggy had been stolen when instead the police chief was borrowing it, The Bingham County News reported on Dec. 25, 1913.

Mr. Varley and his wife had gone to Blackfoot on business and when they were ready to go home, they realized their mode of transportation was missing.

“All that was left of their team, which was hitched across the street from DeKay’s store, was the halter,” the article explained.

Sheriff Jones and deputy Fackrell were notified and were getting ready to go search for the stolen rig. A man had arranged to take the Varley’s back home in his car when all of the sudden, the missing horse and buggy appeared with police chief Simmons and nightwatch Sewell.

They had borrowed it to get a man who was reported to be lying in the road. When the officers explained to Mr. Varley the situation, he didn’t blame them for taking his horse and buggy.

1926-1950

IDAHO FALLS — A child was hit by a car the week of Christmas but miraculously he didn’t get injured, the Idaho Falls Post Register reported on Dec. 22, 1948.

DuWayne Stemmons, it’s not clear how old he was, was on his way home with his older brother from a church event when the accident happened. He had a Christmas present in his hand when he was struck by a car.

He rolled under the vehicle and the package containing his gift was torn open and the contents scattered. He was rushed to the LDS Hospital by Don Fouts, an Idaho Falls taxi driver.

The paper said he was later released but he “still clutched the empty wrapping (from his Christmas present).”

1951-1975

IDAHO FALLS — Four men were going to be spending Christmas in the county jail, the Idaho Falls Post Register reported on Dec. 24, 1951.

“Christmas Day will not bring particular happiness to four men,” the paper wrote. “They are all guests of Bonneville County at the county jail with no chances of release for Christmas Day.”

The article continued, “But even to them, a small Christmas joy will come. They will be served chicken, rather than the usual jail fare.”

The inmates were Richard G. Carter, 31, and Harry Nichols, 50. They were both awaiting district court trials on felony charges. Kenneth C. Ryle, 22, accused of “failure to provide,” and John Phillip Cortax, who was serving a 90-day jail sentence for theft.

The paper pointed out that the city jail was empty.

1976-2000

SODA SPRINGS — A state trooper spotted what he described to possibly be a UFO in the sky, the Idaho State Journal reported on Dec. 22, 1976.

After Dennis Abrams of the Idaho State Police and Verlin Poulsen, owner of the Cedar View Supper Club, saw what appeared to be an explosion, the state trooper went to investigate.

Abrams drove to the location which was in the Wood Canyon area five miles east of Soda Springs. However, slick roads forced him to start turning around. Right then, shortly before 1 a.m., Abrams said he saw a “luminous object with a sparkling halo” about 60 feet in front of him.

He said the object was the size of three or four medium-size automobiles and it hovered for a short time and then climbed above a nearby hill.

It traveled north towards Idaho Falls and was spotted by another state trooper about a mile from Abrams.

Abrams told the Journal there was no evidence the object touched down. He also said the object didn’t make any noise and did not make any sudden movements.

ISP in Pocatello reported the incident to the national Unidentified Flying Objects Reporting Center. They had not yet received any explanation of the object.

Abrams pointed out, “It wasn’t swamp gas.”