2 drivers, 4 students hospitalized following school bus crash in Minidoka County - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

PAUL – The Idaho State Police is investigating a serious injury crash involving two school buses that occurred just before 6:15 a.m. on December 15.

The crash occurred on westbound State Highway 25 near milepost 43, outside the city of Paul in Minidoka County.

Seventeen students were aboard the two buses at the time of the crash. One bus driver required extrication. Both bus drivers were transported to hospitals by air ambulance. Four students were transported by ambulance or private vehicles to local hospitals. At this time, it is believed that the students’ injuries are non-life-threatening.

Courtesy Idaho State Police

All students have been reunited with their parents or guardians. Troopers continue working closely with the school district. Questions about the students or reunification should be directed to the school district.

State Highway 25 remains closed in both directions at the crash location. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.