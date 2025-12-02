2 men charged with alleged unlawful take and waste of a bull moose - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game.

Two Washington men were charged on Dec. 11 with various wildlife violations in connection with the alleged unlawful take of a trophy bull moose in Idaho. The moose was killed along the Idaho–Washington border near the town of Twin Lakes.

The investigation, conducted by Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers in the Panhandle Region, resulted in the men being charged with felony unlawful take and waste of a bull moose as well as concealment of evidence. The Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the case and filed the felony charges.

According to investigative reports, the bull moose was killed the morning of Nov. 25. On Nov. 26, Fish and Game conservation officers received a tip from a concerned neighbor who reported that the men had acted suspiciously when discussing the moose.

Officers responded quickly and contacted the men at the scene, where they found the individuals in possession of a Washington moose tag but no Idaho moose tag. Officers also discovered the carcass only partially quartered, with the hide still intact more than 24 hours after the animal was killed.

The moose was transported to a local meat processor for examination. It was determined that the meat was not salvageable and that the edible portions had been wasted.

Because the case remains active and the defendants have only been charged at this time, no additional information is available. Further details will be released upon the case’s conclusion.

Fish and Game thanks the public for remaining vigilant and reporting potential wildlife crimes. Public involvement plays a vital role in helping preserve, protect, perpetuate and manage Idaho’s fish and wildlife.

Anyone who observes or has information about any wildlife crime is encouraged to call the Citizen Against Poaching hotline at 1-(800) 632-5999 or report information online.

Citizens Against Poaching monetary rewards may be available for individuals who provide credible, detailed information that significantly aids in identifying involved parties and leads to charges being filed.

Information about potential wildlife crimes can also be reported to the Panhandle Regional Office at (208) 769-1414.