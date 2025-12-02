2 men sentenced to federal prison in separate drug cases - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the U.S. Dept. of Justice for the District of Idaho.

POCATELLO – U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced the results of two separate drug distribution cases in eastern Idaho Friday. Both cases were investigated by the BADGES Task Force, which is a HIDTA-funded task force that includes the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Pocatello Police Department, the Idaho State Police, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, and the Chubbuck Police Department.

In the first case, Tamrik Paul Day, 27, of Spokane, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court records, Day distributed methamphetamine through the mail in January and February 2024. On January 30, 2024, Day sold 27 grams of methamphetamine to another person. On February 15, 2024, Day sold 55 grams of methamphetamine to another person. On both occasions Day used the mail to send the methamphetamine, and the purchaser paid Day through a mobile peer-to-peer financial platform.

U.S. Chief District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Day to serve four years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Day pleaded guilty to the charges in September 2025.

U.S. Attorney Davis commended the Idaho State Police, who led the investigation on behalf of the BADGES Task Force, and the United States Postal Inspection Service, who assisted in the investigation. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Zoie Laggis prosecuted this case.

In a separate and unrelated case, Jessie Kim Mitchell, 64, of Pingree, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court records, Mitchell sold methamphetamine to another person on three occasions in November 2024. On November 6, 2024, Mitchell sold 6 grams of methamphetamine. On November 15, 2024, Mitchell sold 52 grams of methamphetamine. On November 26, 2024, Mitchell sold 101 grams of methamphetamine. Mitchell was previously convicted of delivery of a controlled substance in Bingham County in 1995.

U.S. Chief District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Mitchell to serve five years of supervised release

following his prison sentence. Mitchell pleaded guilty to the charge in June 2025.

U.S. Attorney Davis commended the Idaho State Police, who led the investigation on behalf of the BADGES Task Force, for their investigation which led to the charges in this case. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Zoie Laggis prosecuted this case.